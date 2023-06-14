Rumors that Jack Black has been cast as Gol D Roger in Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece is going viral, but is it true?

Netflix’s upcoming live-action adaptation of the iconic One Piece series is arguably the most highly anticipated show of 2023.

Setting sail later this year, this series has been slowly and steadily releasing more and more content to drum up the hype within the global manga and anime community.

Today, a new rumor is spreading online that the one and only Jack Black has been cast as Gol D Roger in Netflix’s One Piece series, but is there any truth to this, or is it yet another case of false information going viral?

Has Jack Black been cast as Gol D Roger?

No – there is no official information from either Netflix, the One Piece franchise, Shueisha, Tomorrow Studios, or the legendary Jack Black himself that confirms he has been cast as Gol D Roger in the new series.

The rumor likely started from a tweet by One Piece fan page ‘TheBrazenNinja’, which claimed that the fan-favorite actor would be featured as the legendary pirate in the upcoming live-action series.

Thanks to the Twitter algorithm and the ever-enthusiastic One Piece community, the tweet went viral and has already garnered more than 160,000 views in just 14 hours with countless fans taking the information as legitimate…

Yet if they spent a few seconds scrolling through the replies from TheBrazenNinja, it’s rather obvious that the post was only ever intended to be a humorous, but entirely false, troll tweet.

However, fans should note that Gol D Rojer has yet to be cast in Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece, so there is indeed a very small chance that the iconic Black could play him in the series.

Interestingly, ScreenRant ran an article in August 2022 exploring which major Hollywood stars could be cast as Roger. The list included names such as Jon Hamm, Karl Urban, Hugh Jackman, Javier Bardem, Pedro Pascal, and the Pirate King himself, Johnny Depp.

There was even a petition created to see Depp cast as Roger in the series back in February 2020, which was unable to break the 500-signature mark.

Whilst it would be amazing to see one of these aforementioned names (including Jack Black) cast as Gol D Roger, the live-action series has made a habit of casting rising stars rather than talent with inherent ‘name value’ – but who has been confirmed to feature so far?

Meet the cast of Netflix’s live-action One Piece series

The full cast list for Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the One Piece manga includes:

