The One Piece: Ace’s Story novels will be getting a new manga adaptation in early 2024, but what is this spin-off series all about?

The global One Piece community is still reeling from the news that the iconic manga series will be taking a one-month break soon so that mangaka Eiichiro Oda can undergo eye surgery.

However, there is finally some good news spreading amongst the fanbase; the popular spin-off novel series ‘Ace’s Story’ is finally going to be adapted into its own manga.

Here is everything that fans need to know about One Piece: Ace’s Story including the synopsis, original publication, and the release window for the new manga adaptation in the US and Europe.

One Piece/Toei Animation/Crunchyroll Collection YouTube channel

One Piece: Ace’s story receives new manga adaptation

Over the weekend, Viz Media confirmed that the One Piece: Ace’s Story novel series would be receiving a manga adaptation and that it would be released in Spring 2024.

The first of the two-volume One Piece: Aces’ Story novel series was published in Japan back in April 2018, with the second novel being published a few months later in June 2018.

“Based on the novel series One Piece: Ace’s Story, this action-packed prequel features the adventures of Luffy’s beloved brother Ace! One Piece: Ace’s Story–The Manga, with art by Dr. STONE’s Boichi, releases Spring 2024!”

Volume 1 was titled ‘The Formation of the Spade Pirates’ and was written by Shou Hinata (Naruto: Konoha’s Story), whilst the second was titled ‘New World’ and penned by Tatsuya Hamazaki (.hack/Legend of the Twilight).

Eiichiro Oda produced the cover art for each volume, which together formed one larger image, and was illustrated by Boichi (Dr Stone).

The synopsis for One Piece: Ace’s Story Volume 1 ‘The Formation of the Spade Pirates’ reads:

“Washed up on the shores of a deserted island at the edge of the East Blue Sea, two men from different backgrounds unite in their shared thirst for adventure. One of them, Portgaz D. Ace, will follow in his infamous father’s footsteps as the fearless captain of a pirate crew. The other, Masked Deuce, becomes the reluctant first member of Ace’s Spade Pirates. Survival is not enough for these seafaring buccaneers, as together they seek treasure, excitement, and a route to the New World.”

The synopsis for One Piece: Ace’s Story Volume 2 ‘New World’ reads:

“After an undersea tangle with mermaids and fish-men, Portgaz D. Ace leads his Spade Pirates crew to the New World, a place where pirate masters and rookies battle for territory and treasure. As he flees memories of his secret past, Ace seeks pirating infamy so powerful it will change the world order. To achieve this goal, he sets his sights on one of the strongest fleets in the ocean—the Whitebeard Pirates, ruled over by dread pirate Whitebeard, the strongest man in the world!”

Backlash to Ace’s death reignites with new Oda comments

The death of Portgaz D. Ace is arguably the most emotional and tragic send-off that the global One Piece community has experienced so far, with many fans holding onto the opinion that his death was unnecessarily harsh.

Interestingly, this has recently been addressed by mangaka Eiichiro Oda, sparking a new wave of debate within the community.

One Piece Twitter news page ‘sandman_AP’ shared an extract from a recent report that claimed Oda never truly understood why the fan response to Ace’s death was so controversial until he watched the related anime episode.

“Marineford arc, Oda received many fan letters asking him to save Ace’s life. Even his editor asked him *every week*, “Are you really gonna kill Ace? It isn’t a good idea.” After watching the anime episode, Oda said, “I wonder why Ace had to be killed in such a harsh way.”

As expected, the replies to the post included the notion of hypocrisy considering it was Oda who came up with Ace’s death in the first place:

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know

Gaming Trailers