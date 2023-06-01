A new Across the Spider-Verse spin-off manga series called Spider-Man: Octopus Girl is scheduled to release on June 20, 2023.

In just a matter of hours, the doors to cinema complexes around the world will open to fans eagerly waiting for the Spider-Man animated movie, Across the Spider-Verse.

Whilst there are millions of fans who are anticipating another masterpiece from Marvel Entertainment and Sony Pictures Animation, many are still reeling from the news that a new spin-off manga to the movie will release in just a few weeks’ time.

Here is everything that fans need to know about Spider-Man: Octopus Girl, the unusual new spin-off manga that sees Dr Octopus Isekai’d into the body of a Japanese schoolgirl.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse/Columbia/Sony Pictures Animation/Marvel Entertainment/Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube channel

What is the Spider-Man: Octopus Girl manga about?

Spider-Man: Octopus Girl is an upcoming manga series that serves as a spin-off to Across the Spider-Verse animated movie, which premieres in US theatres on June 2.

The new spin-off manga is produced by Hideyuki Furuhashi (story) and Betten Court (art), who previously worked on the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes manga.

Very few details on the series’ plot have been revealed; however, the spin-off manga will see Dr Octopus fall into a coma, only to wake up in the body of a Japanese junior high school girl called Otaha Okutamiya.

The preview synopsis, as reported and translated from Comic Natalie, reads:

“The spin-off “Spider-Man: Octopuss Girl” begins with Spider-Man’s battle with one of his enemies (villains), Dr. Octopus. For some reason, Dr. Octopus falls into a coma, and when he wakes up, he somehow finds himself in the consciousness of a Japanese junior high school girl, Okutamiya Otoha. ……”

Spider-Man: Octopus Girl will release around the world on Tuesday, June 20 via Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ manga app.

The series is expected to be made available to read digitally in English via Manga Plus and Viz Media platforms.

“In the Spider-Man comics, Doc Ock has traveled around many bodies in search of the ultimate power source. In a new manga announced today to coincide with the Japanese release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Ock will be going where no man should go, inside the body of a junior high school-aged Japanese girl.”

Fans react to the Spider-Man: Octopus Girl spin-off manga

The announcement of a spin-off manga to the Across the Spider-Verse animated movie was certainly a surprise to many fans; however, what piqued the attention of fans was the rather unusual Isekai-style storyline.

One fan noted that this was “a desperate attempt to milk the Spider-Man franchise” whilst another shared, “I have questions I don’t want answered.”

Whilst the vast majority of comments and replies expressed confusion at the premise, there are a good number of reactions that state fans are willing to give this new spin-off a try – if only because they were a fan of the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes series.

“Wild concept but I’ve got faith in the Vigilantes duo” said one fan, with another adding “Nice to see the Vigilantes team getting more work.”

“As weird as this is, it’s definitely not the weirdest thing Marvel has thrown at us. Technically it’s not even his first time being isekai’d. I’m not expecting a masterpiece, but I’m willing to give this an honest try.”

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know

