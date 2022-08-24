Movies & Television

The Cuphead Show! Season 3 Expected as Part of 36-Episode Pack

By Jo Craig

Tru Valentino as Cuphead and Frank Todaro as Mugman walking over a hill in The Cuphead Show!

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Cuphead Show!**

Cuphead and Mugman have returned to Netflix for round two of their upbeat misadventures with a host of colorful characters and adversaries, but fans of the show are now looking ahead to the possibility of Season 3. 

Since before Season 1 aired, the team behind the franchise had a roadmap planned out and we take a look at the animation’s future on Netflix.

Developed by Dave Wasson for Netflix and based on the 2017 video game franchise Cuphead by Studio MDHR, The Cuphead Show! First premiered in February 2022 following the dangerous endeavors of Cuphead and his brother Mugman voiced by Tru Valentino and Frank Todaro.

The Cuphead Show! Season 3 Possibilities

Luckily, The Cuphead Show!’s continuation on Netflix has already been mapped out, even though the streaming platform has yet to officially confirm Season 3.

One indicator that Season 3 is on the horizon is the cliffhanger that loomed at the end of Season 2 Episode 13, titled The Devil’s Pitchfork (Part 1), where the Devil took Mugman down to hell.

Considering the episode’s title consisted of “Part 1”, it’s only natural to assume Season 3 is on the way with Part 2. 

The Cuphead Show! – Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2022

Cuphead Creators Confirm 36-Episode Pack

During an in-depth interview with Animation Magazine, Cuphead creators Chad and Jared Moldenhauer discussed the longevity of The Cuphead Show! alongside how certain narratives were split into parts:

” Some of the initial 36 episodes, which will premiere over three separate drops, are presented as two- and even three-parters.”

This quote all but confirms that The Cuphead Show! will be back for a third “drop” to deliver the final 11 episodes, as Season 1 consisted of 12 installments and Season 2 had 13.

Moldenhauer’s quote of “initial” episodes also suggests that more could be on the way even after Season 3.

The Cuphead Show! – Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2022

The Cuphead Show! Season 2 Episode Guide

Season 2 consists of 13 episodes that all dropped together on the platform on August 19, 2022.

Two episodes are continuations of Season 1 stories and the final episode of Season 2 will be continued in Season 3.

Each episode lasts between 11-26 minutes and we have outlined a full episode guide below:

  • Episode 1: Jailbroken (Part 2)
  • Episode 2: Charmed & Dangerous (Part 3)
  • Episode 3: A High Seas Adventure!
  • Episode 4: Another Brother
  • Episode 5: Sweet Temptation
  • Episode 6: The I Scream Man
  • Episode 7: Piano Lesson
  • Episode 8: Release The Demons!
  • Episode 9: Dead Broke
  • Episode 10: Rats All, Folks
  • Episode 11: Say Cheese
  • Episode 12: Lost In The Woods
  • Episode 13: The Devil’s Pitchfork (Part 1)

The Cuphead Show! Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

