**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Only Murders in the Building**

It’s only natural for fans to search for more content as their favorite show comes to an end, which is the case with Arconiacs asking how many episodes there are of Only Murders in the Building Season 2.

From Persons of Interest to I Know Who Did It, Season 2 has given the true-crime trio their biggest mystery to solve yet, and the sleuths are always up to the challenge.

Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman for Hulu, Only Murders in the Building stars Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as three residents of The Arconia who share a passion for true crime and get caught up in their own scandals too.

How Many Episodes are in Only Murders in the Building Season 2?

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 has ten episodes within this run, sharing the same episode count as its debut season.

Each episode lasts 26-35 minutes in length and every chapter released weekly on Hulu and Disney Plus.

This means Season 2 is now complete, as Episode 10, the final installment of the season, aired on Thursday, August 23, 2022.

Only Murders In The Building – Photo by: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu – © 2022 Hulu, LLC

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Episode List

Below, we have mapped out Season 2’s episode list to aid your rewatch:

Episode 1 Persons of Interest

Episode 2: Framed

Episode 3: The Last Day of Bunny Folger

Episode 4: Here’s Looking at You

Episode 5: The Tell

Episode 6: Performance Review

Episode 7: Flipping the Pieces

Episode 8: Hello, Darkness

Episode 9: Sparring Partners

Episode 10: I Know Who Did It

Who killed Bunny? Stream the #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding finale now.



Turning off replies for 24 hours. Let's keep Twitter spoiler free. pic.twitter.com/MyIbrJhxLZ — Only Murders in the Building ????? ????? (@OnlyMurdersHulu) August 23, 2022

OMitB Season 3 Renewed

OMitB was renewed for Season 3 back in July, straight after Season 2 premiered on Hulu and Disney Plus.

The show’s past release pattern suggests fans can expect Season 3 to debut next year in 2023, as there was only an eight-month wait between Seasons 1 and 2.

Fans can also expect Season 3 to hold the same episode count as the show’s past two seasons with ten episodes in total.

The trio will be back together again to deliver Season 3 with a new murder to solve by way of guest star Paul Rudd’s deceased Broadway actor Ben Glenroy.

Only Murders In The Building – Photo by: Craig Blankenhorn/© 2022 Hulu, LLC

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Only Murders in the Building is now streaming on Hulu and Disney Plus.

