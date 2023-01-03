Season 3 only has one installment to give in the new year, and before the finale comes around, we confirm if Mythic Quest has been renewed for Season 4.

The events of Season 3 have followed Ian and Poppy as they embark on a new game to bring the Mythic Quest expansion, Hera, to life.

Created by Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, and Megan Ganz, the American comedy series first premiered in 2020, following a fictional game studio developing the titular MMORPG, starring Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis, Imani Hakim, and David Hornsby.

Has Mythic Quest Been Renewed for Season 4?

Yes, Mythic Quest has already been renewed for Season 4 by Apple TV, which is a testament to the show’s popularity.

Season 4 was renewed alongside the third season back in October 2021 and the head of programming for Apple TV+, Matt Cherniss, had the following to say on the renewal to The Hollywood Reporter:

“Just like critics and audiences all over the world, we fell in love with Rob and his team’s sharp writing and full-of-heart, relatable characters that make up the world of Mythic Quest. We can’t wait for viewers to see what’s in store in the upcoming seasons of this brilliant workplace comedy.”

Considering Mythic Quest has premiered every year consecutively since 2020, it’s fair to assume that Season 4 will be debuting sometime between late 2023 and early 2024.

Mythic Quest – Cr. © 2022 Apple Inc.

How Many Episodes are in Mythic Quest Season 3?

Mythic Quest Season 3 is confirmed to have ten episodes within its third run, giving this season a greater episode count than previous seasons by one entry.

Each episode is expected to continue an average runtime of between 24-37 minutes per episode.

After the double-bill premiere, Season 3 began releasing weekly on a Friday and has maintained that pattern up until the finale.

Mythic Quest – Cr. © 2022 Apple Inc.

When is the Mythic Quest Quest Season 3 Finale?

The following release schedule confirms that the Mythic Quest Season 3 finale will take place on Friday, January 6, 2023.

Below, we have included the full release schedule for Season 3:

Episode 1: Across the Universe – Friday, November 11, 2022

– Friday, November 11, 2022 Episode 2: Partners – Friday, November 11, 2022

– Friday, November 11, 2022 Episode 3: Crushing It – Friday, November 18, 2022

– Friday, November 18, 2022 Episode 4: The Two Joes – Friday, November 25, 2022

– Friday, November 25, 2022 Episode 5: Playpen – Friday, December 2, 2022

– Friday, December 2, 2022 Episode 6: The 12 Hours of Christmas – Friday, December 9, 2022

– Friday, December 9, 2022 Episode 7: Sarian – Friday, December 16, 2022

– Friday, December 16, 2022 Episode 8: To Catch a Mouse – Friday, December 23, 2022

– Friday, December 23, 2022 Episode 9: The Year of Phil – Friday, December 30, 2022

– Friday, December 30, 2022 Episode 10: Buffalo Chicken Pizza – Friday, January 6, 2023

Sure, GrimPop pays better. And is led by the legendary Ian Grimm. But MQ has a reasonably temperate office climate. pic.twitter.com/ob1pSq90nH — Mythic Quest (@mythic_quest) December 29, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Mythic Quest Season 3 is now streaming on Apple TV+.

