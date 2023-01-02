Fans are ready for another healthy dose of animated adventure in a galaxy far, far away and we confirm how many episodes are in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 on Disney Plus.

The Acolyte, the Lando TV series, the Rogue Squadron movie, and Taika Waititi’s Star Wars project are all reportedly in production, alongside a host of confirmed Star Wars content releasing this year, including The Mandalorian Season 3 and Ahsoka.

Created by Dave Filoni for the streaming platform and considered a sequel spin-off to the animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch first premiered back in May 2021 following the titular Clone Force 99, also known as The Bad Batch, starring Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Ang in leading roles.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release Date and Time

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, on Disney Plus.

Season 2 was originally meant to premiere on September 28, 2022, however, its release was pushed back so that the series didn’t collide with the release of Andor.

Following the release schedule of most Disney Plus shows, Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 will debut at Midnight PT on the platform.

This release time translates to the following global release times where you are:

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Cr. Star Wars, YouTube.

How Many Episodes are in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 is confirmed to have 16 episodes, following the same episode count as its freshman season.

Each episode is expected to be between 23-75 minutes in length, with later installments harboring a longer runtime.

A third season hasn’t been confirmed for The Bad Batch yet, however, Season 2 was announced right before Season 1’s finale in August 2021, meaning a third season could be announced before Season 2’s finale.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release Schedule

The Bad Batch Season 2 will premiere on January 4 with a double-bill, before settling down into a pattern of releasing one episode per week.

The final two installments, Episodes 15 and 16, will also air as a double bill, serving as the season finale on March 29, 2023.

Below, we have outlined Season 2’s release schedule in full:

Episode 1: Spoils of War – January 4, 2023

Episode 2: Ruins of War – January 4, 2023

Episode 3: The Solidarity Clone – January 11, 2023

Episode 4: Faster – January 18, 2023

Episode 5: Entombed – January 25, 2023

Episode 6: Tribe – February 1, 2023

Episode 7: The Clone Conspiracy – February 8, 2023

Episode 8: Truth and Consequences – February 8, 2023

Episode 9: The Crossing – February 15, 2023

Episode 10: Retrieval – February 22, 2023

Episode 11: Metamorphosis – March 1, 2023

Episode 12: The Outpost – March 8, 2023

Episode 13: Pabu – March 15, 2023

Episode 14: Tipping Point – March 22, 2023

Episode 15: The Summit – March 29, 2023

Episode 16: Plan 99 – March 29, 2023

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Cr. Star Wars, YouTube

