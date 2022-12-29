**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Glass Onion**

Daniel Craig’s suave detective, Benoit Blanc, is a treasure trove of quotable one-liners and we explain the definition of his more recent exclamation in Glass Onion: ‘buttress.’

The sequel has produced a stunning amount of cameos and Easter eggs, including the Kanye mural, Edward Norton’s portrait as Tyler Durden, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s mysterious voice drop.

Written and directed by Johnson, the American murder mystery Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is presented as a standalone sequel to 2019’s Knives Out, starring a new ensemble including Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

Benoit Blanc’s ‘Buttress’ Meaning

In Glass Onion’s context, the meaning of the verb ‘buttress’ simply refers to strengthening or fortifying something.

When Janelle Monáe’s character, Andi, asks Benoit for help in finding her twin sister’s killer, the detective was struck with the crazy idea to have her pose as her late sister in front of the other guests during the retreat. His plan provoked the following from him:

“Any feelings of reverence or respect that you had for me when you crossed my threshold, buttress those feelings now. Buttress them.”

Benoit was simply asking Andi to amplify any feelings of trust and respect she had for him before he filled her in on the plan because he knew how crazy the notion sounded.

Glass Onion – Cr. John Wilson, Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Glass Onion Fans Adopt the Phrase

From ‘a little bird has told me’ to “hyperbole”, fans have been quoting the world’s greatest detective since 2019’s Knives Out.

Glass Onion viewers have now adopted the ‘buttress’ phrase as their own, finding any excuse to weave it into their review of the sequel or simply state it at any given moment.

One viewer even paired the detective’s phrase with a still of Benoit on Miles’ island standing behind a statue with its exposed buttocks on show.

Will There Be a Knives Out 3?

Yes, Knives Out 3 was previously confirmed via a deal made by Netflix in March 2021. Residing in the Knives Out universe, the third film will likely be titled something different – similar to Glass Onion.

Netflix paid $469 million for the rights to two standalone sequels, meaning Knives Out 3 will also release on the platform upon its debut.

If Knives Out 3 follows a similar schedule to its predecessors, then we can expect filming to begin in the summer of 2023 and premiere in late 2024.

Glass Onion – Cr. John Wilson, Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Glass Onion is now streaming on Netflix.

Show all