The ominous Apple TV+ series has returned for a fourth season to prolong the Turner’s torment and we confirm if Servant season 5 has been renewed, provide a season 4 episode 1 recap, and lay out the release schedule.

Servant first premiered on the platform back in November 2019, returning for a second season in January 2021 and a third in January 2022.

Created by Tony Basgallop and run by M. Night Shyamalan, the psychological horror series, Servant, follows Philadelphia couple, Sean and Dorothy Turner, who hire a nanny to look after their son – who is actually a reborn doll – triggering strange occurrences to take place. The show stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint.

Has Servant been renewed for season 5?

No, Servant has not been renewed for season 5 by Apple TV+ because it was previously announced that season 4 would be the show’s final season.

Showrunner Shyamalan explained to Digital Spy that he originally envisioned the show running for six seasons, but on expanding his writing, settled on four:

“I kept writing ideas. I spent a month just throwing ideas at the thing. And I put them together, and went, ‘Wow. This lays out like this. That’s four seasons, like that…I spent all this time on it. I think I feel more comfortable saying a four-year commitment than a six-year commitment to be that involved. I can see the finish line. I can commit at this level.”

Servant season 4 episode 1 recap

Season 4 episode 1, titled ‘Pigeon,’ jumps forward in time to see Sean’s success with the Gourmet Gauntlet show, while Leanne suspects someone is watching her at home.

Her instincts were right, as we see a threatening man inside the house, prompting her to run out to the car to escape. More people show up to attack Leanne, as well as a car full of shadows that pulls up next to her to taunt her and tell her to go back.

After the incident, Leanne tries to clean up the house amidst a cold Sean and Dorothy, while we see more cracks appear in the basement.

Servant season 4 release schedule – How many episodes are on offer?

Servant’s final season has 10 episodes on offer, matching the episode count of its previous two seasons.

Season 4 will air on a weekly basis, offering a new episode every Friday, and the following release schedule confirms the finale will take place on March 17, 2023.

Below, we have included an episode guide complete with the titles we know so far:

Episode 1: Pigeon – January 13, 2023

– January 13, 2023 Episode 2: Itch – January 20, 2023

– January 20, 2023 Episode 3: Vessel – January 27, 2023

– January 27, 2023 Episode 4: Boo ! – February 3, 2023

! – February 3, 2023 Episode 5: Neighbors – February 10, 2023

– February 10, 2023 Episode 6: Zoo – February 17, 2023

– February 17, 2023 Episode 7: TBA – February 24, 2023

Episode 8: TBA – March 3, 2023

Episode 9: TBA – March 10, 2023

Episode 10: TBA – March 17, 2023

Servant season 4 is now streaming on Apple TV+.

