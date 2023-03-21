Movies & Television

Has Succession been renewed for season 5 on HBO?

Is it the end of the road for The Roys?

By Jo Craig

Brian Cox wearing a black jacket and hat standing in front of a tree in Succession
Succession- Cr. David Russell/© 2023 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

Fans want to know how long they have left with the Roy family and we confirm if Succession has been renewed for season 5 or canceled and reveal how many episodes are in season 4 alongside the premiere date.

The first season of the popular show debuted in June 2018, followed by its second season in August 2019, and its third in October 2021.

Created by Jesse Armstrong for HBO, the black comedy-drama, Succession, follows owners of a global media conglomerate, the Roy family, who battle for company control, starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen, and more.

Has Succession been renewed for season 5 or canceled?

No, Succession has not been renewed for season 5, nor has it been canceled, as it was previously announced that season 4 would serve as the final season of the series.

Back in February 2023, creator Armstrong confirmed that season 4 would be the last and told the New Yorker:

“You know, there’s a promise in the title of Succession. I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From season two, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?”

Back in 2021, writer, Georgia Pritchett, told The Times that four or five seasons of Succession was likely:

“I think the maximum would be five seasons, but possibly more like four. We’re at the end of filming season three, so at this point [creator Jesse Armstrong] is saying only one more. But that happens every time. We’ve got a good end in sight.”

Succession- Cr. Macall Polay/© 2023 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

How many episodes are in Succession season 4? Premiere date confirmed

The Succession season 4 premiere date is confirmed to be on Sunday, March 26, 2023, on HBO and HBO Max and Monday, March 27, 2023, on Sky Atlantic and NOW  in the UK.

Following the pattern of seasons 1 and 2, season 4 is confirmed to have ten episodes to its run, with season 3 previously delivering only nine episodes.

The final season will air weekly on a Sunday until its finale date on Sunday, May 28, 2023, and we have highlighted the first three episode titles of season 4 below:

  • Episode 1: The Munsters
  • Episode 2: Rehearsal
  • Episode 3: Connor’s Wedding

Fans fear an open ending in season 4

After being invested in this family feud for five years, the Succession fandom fears that season 4 will conclude with an “open ending.”

Several Twitter users commented on the amount of anxiety the series has given them thus far, and an open ending will not help matters.

Furthermore, another user mentioned how fan-fiction writers will be busy delivering a satisfactory ending to the fandom, should season 4 fail to deliver closure.

