It’s the last leg for this family feud and we confirm how many episodes are in Succession season 4, reveal the release date, and explain if the show was canceled or not.

The fandom is starting to worry that the series will conclude with an open ending, leaving speculation to drive what becomes of the Roy family.

Created by Jesse Armstrong for HBO, the black comedy-drama, Succession, follows owners of a global media conglomerate, the Roy family, who battle for company control, starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, and Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen and more.

How many episodes are in Succession season 4?

Succession season 4 is confirmed to have ten episodes within its final season, following the pattern of seasons 1 and 2 with the exception of season 3 delivering only nine episodes.

The final season will air weekly on a Sunday until its finale date on Sunday, May 28, 2023, however, this date is subject to change going by HBO’s schedule.

Below, we have highlighted the first three episode titles of season 4 alongside every installment’s air date:

Episode 1: The Munsters – March 26, 2023

– March 26, 2023 Episode 2: Rehearsal – April 2, 2023

– April 2, 2023 Episode 3: Connor’s Wedding – April 9, 2023

– April 9, 2023 Episode 4: TBA – April 16, 2023

Episode 5: TBA – April 23, 2023

Episode 6: TBA – April 30, 2023

Episode 7: TBA – May 7, 2023

Episode 8: TBA – May 14, 2023

Episode 9: TBA – May 21, 2023

Episode 10: TBA – May 28, 2023

Succession- Cr. David Russell/© 2023 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

Succession season 4 release date confirmed

Succession season 4 is confirmed to be premiering on Sunday, March 26, 2023, on HBO and HBO Max.

For fans in the UK, new episodes of season 4 will air one day after the US, putting the premiere date on Monday, March 27, 2023, available to watch on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

The official season 4 synopsis is as follows:

“In the 10-episode season four, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Was Succession canceled?

No, Succession was not canceled by HBO, but rather the creator and writers decided to bring the show to a natural end, and they had been planning it for a while.

In an interview with The Times in 2021, writer, Georgia Pritchett, explained how the team already had a four or five-season cutoff in mind:

“We’re at the end of filming season three, so at this point [creator Jesse Armstrong] is saying only one more. But that happens every time. We’ve got a good end in sight.”

Creator, Jesse Armstrong, then announced in February 2023 that season 4 would be the end for Succession, and spoke to the New Yorker about its “natural ending:”

“There’s a natural ending: at some point, a new CEO of Waystar Royco will be named, and the show will lose momentum, or at least need a significant change. There’s going to be a very definite moment when that story is over,” Armstrong said. “And it can’t go on too long. I think there’ll be an end for me in this incarnation of the show in…in a bit.”

