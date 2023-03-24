Captain Tsubasa Anime Season 2 confirmed with a Release Window

Captain Tsubasa anime Season 2 has been officially confirmed by Shueisha recently, and here’s everything we know about the renewed season so far.

Captain Tsubasa manga started serializing in Weekly Shonen Magazine in 1981, and since then, it has received several spin-offs. The first anime adaptation of the manga premiered in 1983 on TV Tokyo, and the recent anime series aired on the same channel in 2018 that ran until 2019.

Initially, when the author of the manga came up with the idea, Japan was not so fond of football, so the publishers took the time to approve it. However, this manga became a reason for the popularity of football among people residing in Japan. In fact, it also became a source of motivation for several professional football players to make it a career. It’s also safe to say that somewhere along the way, the Captain Tsubasa franchise paved the way for other soccer-centric mangas, including Blue Lock and Haikyu.

Captain Tsubasa Season 2 Release Window Revealed

Captain Tsubasa Season 2 will get a release date sometime in October 2023. It will air on Tokyo TV in Japan, while Viz Media will simulcast the anime series episodes for fans residing in Latin America and North America.

Twin Princess of Wonder Planet‘s director Katsumi Ono replaces Toshiyuki Kato as the director of the new season. On the other hand, David Productions is replaced by Studio KAI as the animator. The majority of the 2018s anime series cast will be returning for the second season of Captain Tsubasa.

Captain Tsubasa season 2 will adapt the manga’s Junior Youth Arc, which will show Tsubasa and his peers traveling to Paris for International Junior Youth Tournament.

What is Captain Tsubasa about?

Captain Tsubasa tells a story of an 11-year-old boy named Tsubasa Oozora, who profoundly loves football. As a child, he always carried a football wherever he used to go. At a very young age, he saw a dream of winning the FIFA World Cup for Japan. His mother always used to say that he was born to play football. He has had incredible stamina and dribbling skills from a very young age.

The story shows how Tsubasa manages to enter the association of football after years of playing in his school soccer tournaments.