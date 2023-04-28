The fifth episode of Heavenly Delusion is right around the corner, and fans awaiting the episode can have a look below to find out about its release date and time.

Among all the Spring 2023 titles, Heavenly Delusion has proven itself to be one of the most loved anime series. That’s what makes the sci-fi post-apocalyptic anime get a rating of 8.1 on IMDb. Moreover, as it comes with an intriguing storyline, fans can’t wait to see what the next week’s episode has to offer.

When does Heavenly Delusion Episode 5 get released?

Heavenly Delusion Episode 5 will get released on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 10:00 PM JST on MBS and Tokyo MX. International fans can watch the episode on Hulu or Disney Plus. The only thing you need to remember is the release time differences as per different regions. However, here is the time schedule that will help you to learn about the episode’s release time according to your time zone:

What happened in the fourth episode of the anime series?

The fourth episode of Heavenly Delusion starts with a man-eater trying to enter the boat. Maru and Kiruko try to stop it. After that, we are taken back to the school, where we see Tokio and Kiku heading toward a room they need to enter from a vent. Seeing Kiku jumping the wall, Tokio gets amazed.

The episode again takes us to the ship, where we see Maru and Kiruko trying to save everyone from the fish monster. After spending some time in a closed room with the captain and crew members, Kiruko comes up with a brilliant idea. She, along with Maru, takes the fish monster to a room full of Marijuana. As Marijuana absorbs all the water, the beast passes out.

On the other hand, Kiku takes Tokio to the room where the faceless babies are kept. Soon, the intruder alarm starts ringing, so they had to flee.

