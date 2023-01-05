Here's what The Witcher 3 would look like as an 80s dark fantasy film

Ever wondered what The Witcher 3 would look like as a movie and set in the 80s? Youtuber Yojimbo has created just that to feed into fans’ curiosity.

As you’ll already know, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen for PS5 made its grand arrival on December 14, 2022, much to the delight of hardcore Witcher fans – and also those new to the franchise. Fans also have season 3 of Netflix’s The Witcher to look forward to but according to Redanian Intelligence, it might not see the light of day until maybe July 2023.

However, if you still haven’t got your fill of all things The Witcher in the new update and can’t wait another six months for season 3, we have a little treat for you in the form of The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt but set in the dark fantasy era of the 1980s.

Hmm, wind’s howling…

The Witcher 3 but make it 80s

Whether you were around for the amazing decade that was the 1980s or not, some of the best fantasy films drew their breath from the era of big hair and MTV. Willow, Legend, and Labyrinth were some of the most iconic movies that spanned the time period. Although some have aged better than others, the hazy visuals and cheesy one-liners are still something to be cherished.

Youtuber Yojimbo tapped into the radical period and decided to create their own 80s The Witcher dark fantasy. Showcasing the likes of Triss, Geralt, Yennefer, Ciri and Vesemir, the unique texture and feel of the visual effects bring a whole new dark 80s atmosphere to the characters we know and love. What makes it even more intriguing is that all of the images were generated using Midjourney AI, an artificial intelligence program that creates images from textual descriptions, similar to OpenAI’s DALL-E.

Check it out for yourself below, the characters look unbelievably real!

Reddit reacts to The Witcher as a dark fantasy 80s film

As always, Reddit is constantly packed full of opinions, good, bad and terrible but surprisingly, most Redditors really enjoyed seeing their favorite characters morphed into iconic 80’s fantasy actors with even a few saying that they’d watch this version if they had the chance.

If you enjoy well-loved characters from acclaimed tv shows and films getting an 80s makeover, check out another one in the form of The Lord of the Rings by Digital Dream who provides a series of visually stunning and thought-provoking AI images.

Show all