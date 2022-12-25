The Witcher's Geralt and Ciri team up for magical cosplay

As The Witcher: Blood Origin makes its grand reveal on Christmas day this year as well as The Witcher 3’s recent next-gen update, let’s look back at one of the best Ciri and Geralt cosplays as the dynamic duo joins forces in the face of the Wild Hunt.

The Witcher 3 is one of gaming’s biggest masterpieces and now with the recent update that gives the title a fresh coat of paint, we’ll also soon be treated to Netflix’s showing of The Witcher Blood Origin; a prequel to The Witcher series set in an elven world 1,200 years before the show.

To get us in a Christmas witchery mood, let’s check out Maul Cosplay and Sladkoslava who look like they’ve been ripped straight from training practice at Kaer Morhen.

Introducing the enchanting Maul and Sladkoslava

If you’ve heard the name Maul cosplay before then that’s because he’s a huge figure in the cosplaying world. Stepping into the shoes of The Witcher’s Geralt is what he’s most known for but his talent extends to so many other characters that include Kratos from God of War, Arthur Morgan from RDR2 and so many other personas.

Ben aka Maul, is from Germany and started his career as a stuntman before diving into the weird and wonderful world of cosplaying

Sladkoslava from Russia, on the other hand, is just as well loved by cosplay fans due to her amazingly vibrant and varied costumes. When she’s not parading her Ciri alter ego, she can be seen taking on characters like 2b from Nier Automata, Morrigan from Dragon Age, Hermione from Harry Potter and so many others.

Ciri and Geralt Cosplay

The importance of Ciri throughout The Witcher 3 is one that fans of the game resonate with, especially if you got the good ending. The father/daughter bond of the pair shines throughout the title which makes it that bit harder to replicate into the real world. But that doesn’t stop Maul and Sladkoslava.

Donning what looks to be the Ursine armor with his iconic silver and steel swords placed beside his back, Maul certainly means business. Sladkoslava showcases her Ciri Wild Hunt attire which consists of a white cotton shirt, brown corset with a belt, waist belt with 2 bags, leather gloves, shoulder strap, forearm guards, and leather pants.

To keep up with the pair and their cosplaying adventures, you can follow Maul on Facebook and Instagram and Sladkoslava can be found on Instagram and Twitter.

