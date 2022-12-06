The popular fantasy series has returned to HBO Max for a third and final season and we confirm the age rating for His Dark Materials Season 3 and discuss the parents’ guide to see if the content is suitable for kids.

Season 3’s synopsis reads: “The third season opens with Lyra unconscious, having been given a sleeping draught by her mother, as Will, still carrying the Subtle Knife, continues his quest to find her. Will is tracked down by two angels – Balthamos and Baruch – who wish to take him to join Lord Asriel’s campaign against The Authority with Commander Ogunwe. But Will is not the only one after Lyra, with Father President MacPhail continuing his mission to destroy the child of the prophecy, employing the help of his most committed follower, Father Gomez.”

Written by Jack Throne and based on the novels of the same name by Pullman, the fantasy drama His Dark Materials follows orphan Lyra who must continue to flee the Magisterium and her mother Mrs. Coulter, starring Keen, Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy, Amir Wilson, Andrew Scott, and more.

His Dark Materials Season 3 Age Rating

His Dark Materials carries the same age rating as its first two seasons: TV-14 in the United States and 12 in the UK.

This means that the fantasy content is not suitable for children under the age of 14 in the US and 12 in the UK, which is fairly different between countries.

Germany and Australia have given His Dark Materials its highest rating across the globe, issuing out a 16 and M (Mature) rating.

His Dark Materials – Cr. Simon Ridgway / HBO – 2022. Warner Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

His Dark Materials Parents’ Guide

The age rating for His Dark Materials Season 3 stems from the show’s dark plot with frightening and intense scenes.

The content does not show any sex or nudity, but there are several instances of mild violence and gore, profanity, alcohol and drug use, and frightening and intense scenes.

Finally, caution has been given to viewers who are sensitive towards animals, as there are a number of scenes involving animals fighting and getting hurt – even though all of the fights are computer generated.

In conclusion, young kids will likely find the show’s subject matter and action sequences to be scary and overwhelming, deeming it unsuitable for kids under 12.

His Dark Materials – Cr. HBO / 2022. Warner Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

How Many Episodes are in His Dark Materials Season 3?

His Dark Materials Season 3 is confirmed to have eight episodes within the third and final run.

Season 3 debuted with a double-bill premiere and each subsequent week will also deliver two episodes per slot.

Below, we have listed the third season’s full release schedule on HBO Max:

Episode 1: The Enchanted Sleeper – 5 December 2022

– 5 December 2022 Episode 2: The Break – 5 December 2022

– 5 December 2022 Episode 3: The Intention Craft – 12 December 2022

– 12 December 2022 Episode 4: Lyra and Her Death – 12 December 2022

– 12 December 2022 Episode 5: No Way Out – 19 December 2022

– 19 December 2022 Episode 6: The Abyss – 19 December 2022

– 19 December 2022 Episode 7: TBA – 26 December 2022

Episode 8: TBA – 26 December 202

It's time to find Lyra.



Episode 2 of #HisDarkMaterials premieres now on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/UCRzGN2iiG — His Dark Materials (@daemonsanddust) December 6, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

His Dark Materials Season 3 is now streaming on HBO Max.

Show all