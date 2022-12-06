If Disney Plus’ rendition of Pinocchio wasn’t the adaptation for you, then perhaps Guillermo del Toro’s attempt might be more fitting to your style. We introduce you to the Netflix voice cast and reveal who voices Pinocchio and confirm the release date.

The project was originally announced back in 2008, however, it became stuck in development hell with little finances from studios being offered until Netflix’s bid in 2018.

Directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson – who is making his directorial debut – the stop-motion animated musical Pinocchio is based on the 1883 Italian novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi, with Patrick McHale on board to write the screenplay alongside del Toro.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Release Date and Time

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is scheduled to release on Friday, December 9, 2022, on Netflix at Midnight PT.

The aforementioned release time translates to the following global release time where you are:

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

The stop-motion is based on the Gris Grimly design from his 2002 edition of Collodi’s novel, which gives the animation its unique style.

Pinocchio was previously released in select theatres back at the start of November, when the direction, writing, voice acting, animation, and score were all highly praised.

People are sometimes afraid of what they don’t know… Experience Academy Award® winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro's #PinocchioMovie, now playing in select theaters and on Netflix December 9. ??? pic.twitter.com/8IZfEUs4p8 — Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (@pinocchiomovie) November 9, 2022

Who Voices Pinocchio in Guillermo del Toro’s Adaptation?

Pinocchio is voiced by young actor Gregory Mann in del Toro’s feature and it’s only his third role to date.

Mann previously appeared in the 2018 drama The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society as young Eli and then in the 2019 series Victoria playing William Monmouth.

In addition to voicing Pinocchio in the stop-motion, Mann also voices Carlo, Geppetto’s late son.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Cr: Netflix © 2022

Meet the Pinocchio Cast

Movie and TV buffs will notice a host of familiar names in the following lineup, including Inglorious Basterds’ Christophe Waltz, The Lord of the Rings’ Cate Blanchett, and Doctor Strange’s Tilda Swinton.

From the TV corner, Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor and Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard join the ensemble as well.

Below, we have listed the animation’s full cast list:

Gregory Mann – Pinocchio / Carlo

– Pinocchio / Carlo David Bradley – Master Geppetto

– Master Geppetto Ewan McGregor – Sebastian J. Cricket

– Sebastian J. Cricket Christoph Waltz – Count Volpe

– Count Volpe Tilda Swinton – Wood Sprite / Death

– Wood Sprite / Death Ron Perlman – Podestà

– Podestà Finn Wolfhard – Candlewick

– Candlewick Cate Blanchett – Spazzatura

– Spazzatura Burn Gorman – Priest

– Priest John Turturro – Il Dottore

– Il Dottore Tim Blake Nelson – the Black Rabbits

– the Black Rabbits Tom Kenny – Benito Mussolini

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all