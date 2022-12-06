Who Voices Pinocchio in Guillermo del Toro's Netflix Adaptation?
If Disney Plus’ rendition of Pinocchio wasn’t the adaptation for you, then perhaps Guillermo del Toro’s attempt might be more fitting to your style. We introduce you to the Netflix voice cast and reveal who voices Pinocchio and confirm the release date.
The project was originally announced back in 2008, however, it became stuck in development hell with little finances from studios being offered until Netflix’s bid in 2018.
Directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson – who is making his directorial debut – the stop-motion animated musical Pinocchio is based on the 1883 Italian novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi, with Patrick McHale on board to write the screenplay alongside del Toro.
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Release Date and Time
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio is scheduled to release on Friday, December 9, 2022, on Netflix at Midnight PT.
The aforementioned release time translates to the following global release time where you are:
- Eastern Time: 3 AM EST
- British Time: 8 AM GMT
- European Time: 9 AM CET
- India Time: 12.30 PM IST
- Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT
The stop-motion is based on the Gris Grimly design from his 2002 edition of Collodi’s novel, which gives the animation its unique style.
Pinocchio was previously released in select theatres back at the start of November, when the direction, writing, voice acting, animation, and score were all highly praised.
Who Voices Pinocchio in Guillermo del Toro’s Adaptation?
Pinocchio is voiced by young actor Gregory Mann in del Toro’s feature and it’s only his third role to date.
Mann previously appeared in the 2018 drama The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society as young Eli and then in the 2019 series Victoria playing William Monmouth.
In addition to voicing Pinocchio in the stop-motion, Mann also voices Carlo, Geppetto’s late son.
Meet the Pinocchio Cast
Movie and TV buffs will notice a host of familiar names in the following lineup, including Inglorious Basterds’ Christophe Waltz, The Lord of the Rings’ Cate Blanchett, and Doctor Strange’s Tilda Swinton.
From the TV corner, Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor and Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard join the ensemble as well.
Below, we have listed the animation’s full cast list:
- Gregory Mann – Pinocchio / Carlo
- David Bradley – Master Geppetto
- Ewan McGregor – Sebastian J. Cricket
- Christoph Waltz – Count Volpe
- Tilda Swinton – Wood Sprite / Death
- Ron Perlman – Podestà
- Finn Wolfhard – Candlewick
- Cate Blanchett – Spazzatura
- Burn Gorman – Priest
- John Turturro – Il Dottore
- Tim Blake Nelson – the Black Rabbits
- Tom Kenny – Benito Mussolini
By Jo Craig – [email protected]