Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again Release Time on Disney Plus
The fantasy comedy franchise Night at the Museum is making an animated return on Disney Plus this week, and we confirm the release time of Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again on the platform.
The Night at the Museum franchise has been silent since Ben Stiller’s last outing in the natural history expanse and the movie series has seen a host of A-list actors involved, from Hugh Jackman to Robin Williams.
Directed by Matt Danner and written by Ray DeLaurentis and William Schifrin, Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again serves as the sequel to 2014’s live-action Secret of the Tomb, which sadly failed to make waves at the box office.
Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again Release Date
Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again is scheduled to release on Friday, December 9, 2022, on Disney Plus.
Counted as the fourth entry into the franchise, Kahmunrah Rises Again will see the return of Secret of the Tomb’s Egyptian antagonist. This time, however, Ben Stiller is not returning to play Larry Daley, and instead, his son Nick will be introduced into the narrative.
John Paesano will also be replacing composer, Alan Silvestri – who scored the live-action films – to helm the music of the animation.
Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again Release Time
Following the pattern of other Disney Plus releases, Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again will premiere at Midnight PT.
This translates to the following global release times where you are:
- Eastern Time: 3 AM EST
- British Time: 8 AM GMT
- European Time: 9 AM CET
- India Time: 12.30 PM IST
- Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT
Meet the Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again Cast
Joshua Bassett is debuting in the franchise to play protagonist Nick Daley in the sequel, alongside a host of familiar voices.
Shazam’s Zachary Levi is also on board the ensemble, alongside Star Wars: The Bad Batch’s Dee Bradley Baker.
Below, we have included the voice cast featuring in the sequel, complete with who they will be playing in the animation:
- Joshua Bassett – Nick Daley
- Jamie Demetriou – Dr. McPhee
- Alice Isaaz – Joan of Arc
- Gillian Jacobs – Erica
- Joseph Kamal – Kahmunrah
- Thomas Lennon – Theodore Roosevelt
- Zachary Levi – Larry Daley
- Jack Whitehall – Octavius
- Steve Zahn – Jedediah
- Akmal Saleh – Seth
- Kieran Sequoia – Sacagawea
- Alexander Salamat – Attila
- Chris Parnell – George Washington
- Dee Bradley Baker – Dexter
- Jim Conroy – Alexander Hamilton
- Bowen Yang – Ronnie
- Zeeko Zaki – Ra the Sun God
By Jo Craig – [email protected]