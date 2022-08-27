Hogwarts Legacy Fans Petition Quidditch to be a Multiplayer Feature

Even though every Harry Potter fan had a go at Niantic’s augmented mobile game Wizards Unite, it didn’t quite reach the levels of RPG escapism that witches and wizards to be wanted. However, Hogwarts Legacy is set to offer a whole new experience, but fans want to know if Quidditch will be an option.

The game itself offers a smorgasbord of magical activities and top-tier immersion for fans who just want to be a magic user for a day away from the muggle world, including potion brewing, creature handling, and duels.

Developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment under Portkey Games, Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming action RPG built in Unreal Engine and set in the Wizarding World universe. Based on the Harry Potter novels and movie series, the game allows players to become a student of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry during the 1800s.

Hogwarts Legacy Release Date

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023, on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

A release on the Nintendo Switch is expected to be announced at a later date once the game has debuted on consoles.

The game will have two retail editions to choose from, including the Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition and the Deluxe Edition, and both are available for pre-order just now.

Harry Potter Fans Demand a Quidditch Feature

The official trailers and State of Play gameplay features have teased the possibility of Quidditch by confirming that you can in fact fly broomsticks around Hogwarts’ grounds.

However, the fandom wants to know if the sport will be part of a multiplayer feature in the game, which would make sense considering it is a team game.

Additionally, some fans believe the Quidditch element will be part of an upcoming DLC for Hogwarts Legacy, that is being kept hushed for now.

Is Hogwarts Legacy confirmed that o have Duelling and Quidditch? Cause if so, then I don't get why those two modes don't at least have multiplayer. Seems like a missed opportunity

It won't have Quidditch or they didn't have showed yet?beacause they did showed this

Will Hogwarts Legacy Have Quidditch?

At the moment, no, Quidditch will not be an accessible feature in Hogwarts Legacy’s day one release.

Despite various trailers teasing the use of broomsticks, there has been no confirmation that the sport will be a part of the game.

The developers will no doubt be aware of how popular the magical sport is, nor are they clueless about fans’ demand for it, which is why we think it will be released as a separate DLC to come in the future or possibly as part of a patch.

