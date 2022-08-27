Not only is Marvel and Disney Plus’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law introducing us to new characters from the comic books, but the series is also welcoming a number of new faces into the franchise, including Ginger Gonzaga.

She-Hulk has recently aired Episode 2 on the streaming platform delighting fans with numerous Easter eggs and setups for future projects.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

She Hulk: Attorney At Law | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar BridTV 10960 She Hulk: Attorney At Law | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar https://i.ytimg.com/vi/sL3jNjriKXE/hqdefault.jpg 1060278 1060278 center 32600

Who is Marvel’s Nikki Ramos?

Nikki Ramos is introduced in Episode 1 as Jennifer Walters’ friend and paralegal, who moves with her to GLK&H after She-Hulk secures a new job.

It may surprise fans to know that Nikki is a completely new character developed by the MCU with no comic-book origin.

However, that doesn’t mean that her identity is not based on another comic character, or perhaps Nikki is a cover for another.

Marvel fans believe Nikki could be a variant of Jen’s childhood friend Jill Stevens from the Savage She-Hulk run or even Jen’s paralegal sidekick Angie Huang, who was recently introduced in the 2014 comic run.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Cr.

Meet Ginger Gonzaga

Gonzaga is known as an actor, improviser, writer, and director in television, with her credited career beginning all the way back in 2007 with a series of shorts.

The actor got her first recurring role in the 2009 series In Gayle We Trust, followed by a run in Legit and Mixology.

More recent television roles of Gonzaga include roles in Wrecked, I’m Dying Up Here, and Family Guy.

Gonzaga is credited to appear in all nine episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and the actor also has the upcoming series True Lies in the pipeline.

How Many Episodes are in She-Hulk?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and the show premiered on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Each installment will release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Below, we have outlined She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: A Normal Amount of Rage – August 18, 2022

– August 18, 2022 Episode 2: Superhuman Law – August 25, 2022

– August 25, 2022 Episode 3: TBA – September 1, 2022

Episode 4: TBA – September 8, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – September 15, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – September 22, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – September 29, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Show all