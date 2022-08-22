House of the Dragon Episode 2 Release Date and Time

House of the Dragon was released last weekend for fans around the world. The first episode, titled The Heirs of the Dragon, introduced us to the primary characters and showed a glimpse of the Dragon, of course. Besides this, we also got to see several things that were quite disturbing. However, it’s House of the Dragon, which is the spin-off of one of the most brutal TV shows.

As Episode 1 concluded, it’s pretty difficult for fans to wait for the second episode until next week. However, we don’t have any other option. Well, if you are someone who wants to know the release date and time of the upcoming episode, it’s the right place.

When does House of the Dragon Episode 2 come out?

The second episode of House of the Dragon will officially release on HBO Max on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 6 PM PT. If you are based in a different time zone, then the timings of the episode may vary. Here’s a time schedule that should help you track the episode:

Pacific Time- 6 PM PT(August 28th)

Central Time- 8 PM CT (August 28th)

Eastern Time- 9 PM ET (August 28th)

British Time- 2 AM BST (August 29th)

Indian Time- 6:30 AM IST (August 29th)

Australian Time- 11 AM CEST (August 29th)

“I'm going to watch House of the Dragon because of the script”



Being one of the most hyped-up TV shows of the year, its episodes are likely to come out on the local channels of different countries across the world. Here we’ve listed the channels along with the release date and time:

Australia – August 28th at 11 am; Foxtel

India – August 28th at 6:30 am; Disney Plus

Japan – August 28th at 10 am; U-NEXT

Latin America – August 27th at 9 pm; HBO Max

New Zealand – August 27th at 1 pm; Sky SoHo

United Kingdom – August 28th at 2 am; Sky Atlantic

House of the Dragon Season 1: Full Release Schedule

The first season of House of the Dragon will have ten episodes, and each episode will release weekly. Below is the list that will let you know about the release dates for the further episodes:

Episode 1 – August 21, 2022

Episode 2 – August 28, 2022

Episode 3 – September 4, 2022

Episode 4 – September 11, 2022

Episode 5 – September 18, 2022

Episode 6 – September 25, 2022

Episode 7 – October 2, 2022

Episode 8 – October 9, 2022

Episode 9 – October 16, 2022

Episode 10 – October 23, 2022

