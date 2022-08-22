Who is Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon Episode 1 introduced us to several characters, of which Daemon Targaryen grabbed everyone’s attention with his complex personality. Now, fans are eager to know who exactly he is.

200 years prior to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon showcases the Targaryen Civil War for the Iron Throne. The war is also known as the Dance of the Dragons. Initially, the throne was expected to go to Daemon, but the episode ended by showing Rhaenyra as the successor. Well, at times, Daemon appears as a hero, while at times, he can give you chills by showing his dark personality. So, let’s explore who Daemon Targaryen is.

Matt Smith’s Daemon Targaryen explained

Daemon Targaryen is one of the messiest characters that House of the Dragon brings. The Crown‘s Matt Smith plays the character. Before we begin to explore the character on our own, you can see below the breakdown of Daemon by HBO:

“The younger brother to King Viserys, and peerless warrior and dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air…”

Daemon is Baelon Targaryen’s younger son and King Viserys I Targaryen’s brother. He is the most skilled warrior who wields a dark grey sword named Dark Sister. In the book, Daemon is shown as a charming yet dangerous warrior who doesn’t spare the thieves and kills them in the most brutal way he can. He desires to become the King of Westeros after Viserys but is left shattered when Viserys chooses his 8-year-old daughter over him. Initially, he always stood by his brother, but he gets against him when his dream of becoming the King is ruined.

Daemon has been married thrice. His first wife died after falling off of a horse, while the second died at the time of childbirth. After that, he fell in love with his niece, Rhaenyra, and married her. After trying hard to win the crown, when he lost all his hopes, he happily supported his wife, Princess Rhaenyra, as she claimed the throne after her father’s demise.

