House of the Dragon Episode 5 Ending Explained- Did King Viserys Die?

Episode 5 of House of the Dragon showed King Viserys collapsing at the end of the episode, so fans wonder if he is dead. To find out about his well-being, keep reading this article.

House of the Dragon is running at a very fast pace, and the next episode will show a time jump, where we will get to see the adult versions of some of our beloved characters, including Princess Rhaenyra and Queen Alicent.

Based on George R.R Martin’s Fire and Blood, the TV show gained massive popularity with 8.9 ratings from IMDb and 85% from Rotten Tomatoes. The premiere episode of House of the Dragon also became HBO’s most watched premiere episode with 10 million viewers. And with each episode, the story of the GOT prequel is getting more interesting.

House of the Dragon | Official Trailer BridTV 10938 House of the Dragon | Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/6PnQxbW6Jc4/hqdefault.jpg 1057678 1057678 center 32600

Note: Spoilers ahead for House of the Episode 5

Is King Viserys Dead?

King Viserys hasn’t been well ever since he sat on the throne. It seems that the cuts he was getting from the Iron Throne are making his condition worse. He has been taking medicines even for sleeping, and while traveling to Iron Island, he was seen vomiting. Moreover, seeing him collapsing at the end of the fifth episode, it’s pretty apparent to wonder whether the King will survive or die.

If you’re worried about the character’s fate, rejoice because King Viserys will, fortunately, live, at least for now. The preview for the sixth episode of the series has been released, and apart from showing us the time jump, it showed King Visrys alive. However, that doesn’t mean he’ll beat the deadly disease, as in the entire preview, the King was sitting on a chair. So, there’s a chance that he’ll not be able to walk any further because of the disease.

MORE: House of the Dragon: Who plays Lady Rhea Royce? Meet actor Rachel Redford

What happened in House of the Dragon Episode 5?

At the beginning of the episode, Daemon’s wife, Lady Rhea Royce, shows up and is out hunting. On the way, she crosses paths with her husband, who crushes him after having a rocky (Pun intended) conversation.

King Viserys heads toward Iron Islands to meet Lord Corlys as he wishes to wed his daughter Rhaenyra to Laenor Velaryon. On the other side, Alicent is upset seeing her father leaving the kingdom.

The next scene takes us to Iron Islands, where the King and his people are greeted by Laena Velaryon, who states that her father, Lord Corlys, had just returned from a long journey, due to which he couldn’t come to receive them.

CREDIT- Disney Plus

While the parents talk about the royal wedding of their children, Rhaenyra and Ser Laenor decide that they will marry just for the sake of the realm. They also decide that they would be free to seek their interests after marriage.

Alicent learns about Ser Criston Cole and Rhaenyra, so she wears a green dress to the wedding feast of the princess and Ser Leanor. Everybody present there was shocked to see her that way because the green outfit meant war in House Hightower. Well, that scene hinted toward a war that might soon occur.

We also see a fight break out in the middle of the hall, and we learn that Ser Criston Cole beats Laenor’s boyfriend to death. After that, the kingsguard leaves the hall, and when he is about to kill himself, Alicent stops him. Returning to the hall, we see Rhaenyra getting married to Laenor while King Viserys collapses.

MORE: What Does Sedition Mean, Galadriel’s Crime in The Rings of Power?