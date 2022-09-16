**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power**

Sauron’s mysterious sigil in The Rings of Power has finally had its meaning identified and we confirm if it’s a map or a familiar eye.

Episode 4 also saw Bronwynn and Theo arrive at the Elven tower while Arondir was tasked with delivering a message from Adar. Elrond also discovered what his friend Durin and the other Dwarves were mining in Khazad-dum.

Developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay for Amazon Prime and based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel, The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power will be set thousands of years before The Hobbit and its successor, starring Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, and many more.

Is Sauron’s Sigil a Map or an Eye?

The Rings of Power Episode 3, titled Adar, revealed Sauron’s sigil to be a map of the Southlands.

As we know from The Lord of the Rings, the Southlands are eventually overthrown by the Dark Lord, and the lands later become known as Mordor.

The fandom previously theorized that the sigil was a map of Mordor, however, the shape also depicts another iconic symbol, while others believe the middle line is pointing to Mount Doom.

The Eye of Sauron

The Amazon series has confirmed that Sauron’s symbol is indeed a map, but many other fans believe the shape is also depicting the Eye of Sauron.

The two lines on either side of the sigil could represent the two peaks of the Dark Lord’s tower Barad-dur and the third line down the middle could be interpreted as the Eye.

Fans will remember Peter Jackson’s fiery symbol in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Rings of Power sigil could tie both the map of Mordor and the Eye together.

Episode 5 Plot Preview

The Rings of Power Episode 5 is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Next week’s episode will see the kingdom’s forces cast a shadow over the Dark Lord’s plan and we might even return to the Harfoots to see if their migration was successful with the Stranger.

The full effect of Durin’s mining for Mithril will also hit home, as the Dwarves’ excavation promises to awaken a fiery foe in the Balrog.

The Rings of Power is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

