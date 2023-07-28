House of the Dragon season 2’s filming is in full swing and now reports say the show has found its Jeyne Arryn in Raised By Wolves star Amanda Collin.

The much-anticipated second season of House of the Dragon‘s filming is currently underway in the UK. The prequel series set 172 years before Game of Thrones was one of 2022’s most successful television releases. The first season ended on a very high note, as the fictional world of Westeros was on the brink of a civil war. Hence, fans’ excitement for the HBO show’s season 2 was at a peak. Now a new casting-related report says the show has found its key season character Jeyne Arryn in actress Amanda Collin.

Amanda Collin set to star as Jeyne Arryn in House of the Dragon

The scoop site Redanian Intelligence claims House of the Dragon season 2 has cast Raised By Wolves star Amanda Collin to play Jeyne Arryn in season 2. Many Westerosi fans may already know that Jeyne is the lady of the Eyrie. She is otherwise known as the Maiden of the Vale. The character plays a key role in the Dance of the Dragons, set to feature in season 2.

Amanda is a Danish actress who has previously featured in A Terrible Woman and The Exception. One of her biggest acting roles so far has been in HBO Max’s Raised By Wolves. She plays the role of Mother on the show. Mother is an android programmed to raise human children on a faraway planet.

Redanian Intelligence further notes that Amanda’s Jeyne is expected to meet Jacaerys Targaryen in the show’s earlier episodes.

GRV Media has reached out to Amanda Collin’s representatives as well Warner Media.

A look at Jeyne Arryn’s role in Dance of the Dragons

For the unversed, Jeyne Arryn was the head of House Arryn during Kings Jaehaerys I, Viserys I, Aegon II, and Aegon III Targaryen’s reign. Before the onset of the Dance of the Dragons, Prince Jacaerys Velaryon flies north to seek the support of Jeyne. He does so as Rhaenyra’s mother Aemma was an Arryn.

Despite her contempt for Prince Daemon, she decides to join Rhaenyra’s camp aka the Blacks in the upcoming civil war. Her only condition is for the Blacks to protect her home if the Greens attacked it. In the books, Jeyne remains unmarried till death.

A look at House of the Dragon’s new cast members

While HBO is yet to confirm Amanda as Jeyne Arryn, it did announce four new cast members recently.

The four new actors to join House of the Dragon season 2 are Simon Russell Beale, Gayle Rankin, Abubakar Salim, and Freddie Fox.

The Deep Blue Sea actor Beale will play Ser Simon Strong, the Castellan of Harrenhal. The 2015 Victor Frankenstein star Fox will star as Ser Gwayne Hightower, son of Otto Hightower and Queen Alicent’s brother.

The Climb star Rankin will play Alys Rivers while Raised By Wolves star Salim will portray Alyn of Hull.

