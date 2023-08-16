House Of The Dragon season 2 has found the actor who will play its new Targaryen ‘bastard.’ We take a look at the actor and character.

As the filming of House of the Dragon season 2 continues, new actors are joining the HBO show’s cast. According to recent reports, the show has undergone a spell of serial casting of the new season 2 characters. However, its recent casting was that of a lesser Targaryen ‘bastard.’

House Of The Dragon season 2 casts Silver Denys

According to Redanian Intelligence, the Game of Thrones spin-off has cast the character of Silver Denys. Actor Robert Rhodes is set to take on the role in the upcoming installment.

The actor’s previous acting credits include Masters of the Air and Red Sonja. The 29-year-old is a London-based actor. One of his recent acting roles was in Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? series starring Lucy Boynton, Will Poulter, and more.

On his Instagram, Robert has over 1000 followers at the time of writing. He also appeared in singer slowthai’s BB (BODYBAG) music video in 2020.

WARNING: Possible House of the Dragon season 2 spoilers ahead

Silver Denys claimed he was Maegor I’s son

Silver Denys is one of the most peculiar characters in Fire and Blood. He is a resident of Dragonstone who claims he has descended from King Maegor I Targaryen. To be precise, his exact claims are that he is the son of Maegor I’s bastard.

However, his claims are met with suspicion and even rebuke as Maegor famously did not produce any heir. Denys says he was a descendant of man-at-arms. The man-at-arms had apparently claimed he is Maegor’s natural son during the Great Council of 101 AC.

Denys silver hair makes people believe that he could be from Valyrian blood. However, his claims of being related to Maegor remain wobbly.

In Fire and Blood books Denys has his arm ripped off for attempting to steal the dragon – Sheepstealer.

