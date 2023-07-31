House of the Dragon has recruited the ‘savior’ of The Witcher, veteran director Loni Peristere, ahead of season 2 in 2024.

The popular Game of Thrones prequel series is still under production during the SAG-AFTRA strikes and recently, it was reported that the House of the Dragon directing team will be expanded to five filmmakers.

Image from House of the Dragon trailer via Max YouTube.

House of the Dragon recruits The Witcher’s Loni Peristere for season 2

On July 28, it was reported that veteran filmmaker Loni Peristere would helm two new episodes of House of the Dragon season 2.

House of the Dragon season 2 to premiere in 2024, with Max CEO Casey Bloys telling Vulture in October 2022: “We’re just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns. It’s not to be coy or secretive, but you don’t want to say it’s going to be ready on this date, and then you have to move it.”

Peristere recently took charge of two episodes from The Witcher season 3: episode 5 ‘The Art of Illusion’ and episode 6 ‘Everyone Has a Plan ‘Til They Get Punched in the Face’.

Whilst The Witcher season 3 has sadly suffered from extremely negative reviews and responses from fans around the world; however, Peristere’s episode 6 is actually the highest-rated episode from season 3 on IMDB:

Peristere started his illustrious career as a visual effect coordinator for the 1997 classic disaster movie Volcano and would go on to support the VFX for Cinderella (1997), Serenity (2005), Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1999), and Firefly (2002).

Since transitioning into directing and producing TV projects, Peristere has been in charge of multiple episodes of Banshee (2014), American Horror Story: Freakshow (2014), American Horror Story: Hotel (2015), American Horror Story: Apocalypse (2018), Queen of the South (2017), A Series of Unfortunate Events (2018), 9-1-1 (2018), Warrior (2019), and American Horror Stories (2021).

Interestingly, out of the aforementioned titles, 19 of his directoral episodes are either rated equal to or higher than the series average on IMDB; House of the Dragon fans can rest assured knowing that a fantastic veteran director is at the helm of two key episodes.

Photo by Kevin Parry/WireImage for Universal Studios

Peristere joins a team of five directors helming HOTD season 2

According to TV news outlet Redanian Intelligence, the following directors are set to take charge of their respective episodes in House of the Dragon season 2:

Speaking to Collider, director Clare Kilner gave a short preview of the filming process currently being experienced: “I shot a few days in the last couple of weeks, and then actually tomorrow I’m diving full in until September.”

“Yeah, I’m doing Episodes 2 and 5, really interesting episodes. It’s really difficult to talk about because I’m worried I’m gonna give it away, but it’s great. It’s really wonderful, having done three episodes prior, to come into something which is like such a family. I know the actors, have this rapport with them, you know, it’s just, it’s really exciting. I’m always nervous before new jobs even if I know everybody, but I love it.”

House of the Dragon season 2 will see its episode count reduced from 10 to just eight. The series is still able to continue production in the UK despite the SAG-AFTRA strikes and is expected to premiere sometime in 2024.

