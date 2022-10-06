**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

Daredevil is back in the MCU thanks to a cameo in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 8, and for viewers who have not watched the Netflix series, we explain how Daredevil got his powers.

Episode 8 of the Disney Plus series welcomed Leap Frog into the MCU roster, whose case against designer Luke Jacobson was annihilated by Matt Murdock’s lawyer skills. Matt then donned his new red and yellow suit for a comical showdown with She-Hulk and then again to take down Leap Frog’s henchman.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

How Did Daredevil Get His Powers?

As depicted in Marvel Comics and in the 2015 Netflix series, Daredevil got his powers when he was a young boy from an accident where hazardous material was spilled onto his face causing him to go blind.

Matt spotted a blind man walking toward an oncoming truck and he pushed him out of the way. Unfortunately, the truck crashed and spilled a radioactive isotope over Matt’s face which blinded him.

The radioactive material he was exposed to caused Matt’s other senses to be heightened, especially his hearing, however, his taste, smell, and touch were also enhanced.

Daredevil Powers and Abilities

Matt also developed a “radar sense” described as echolocation in the television series, that allows the vigilante to form a mental picture of his surroundings based on sound and movement.

Daredevil is also an expert combatant thanks to his training from ninja master, Stick, who was also blind. Under Stick’s guidance, Matt was able to develop an impressive display of acrobatics and martial arts.

A number of Matt’s skills as a vigilante also help his lawyer work, including the ability to sense when someone is lying by their sweat and identifying people based on specific patterns and heartbeats.

How Many Episodes are in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and the show first premiered on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Each installment has been released weekly on Thursdays and the jury is still out on whether the series will return for Season 2.

Below, we have outlined She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: A Normal Amount of Rage – August 18, 2022

– August 18, 2022 Episode 2: Superhuman Law – August 25, 2022

– August 25, 2022 Episode 3: The People vs. Emil Blonsky – September 1, 2022

– September 1, 2022 Episode 4: Is This Not Real Magic? – September 8, 2022

– September 8, 2022 Episode 5: Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans – September 15, 2022

– September 15, 2022 Episode 6: Just Jen – September 22, 2022

– September 22, 2022 Episode 7: The Retreat – September 29, 2022

– September 29, 2022 Episode 8: Ribbit and Rip It – October 6, 2022

– October 6, 2022 Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

