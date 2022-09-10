**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power**

The Rings of Power Episode 3 revealed the breathtaking kingdom of Númenor, revealing captain Elendil and his son Isildur. With fans knowing what they know about The Lord of the Rings, we confirm how Aragorn is related to Isildur.

A number of new characters were introduced this week, including villain Adar, while showing the Harfoots’ migration and Galadriel and Halbrand’s discovery of the evil that reigns in the Southlands.

Developed by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay for Amazon Prime and based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel, The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power will be set thousands of years before The Hobbit and its successor, starring Robert Aramayo, Morfydd Clark, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, and many more.

How is Aragorn Related to Isildur?

Aragorn, formally known as Strider, Ranger of the North, eventually became known as the 39th Heir of Isildur through the direct bloodline.

Isildur was the ancient King of Arnor and Gondor who had a son Valandil – his only son that survived the Disaster of Gladden Fields – and it is through Valandil that Aragorn is related to Isildur via unbroken succession.

It is therefore brought up in The Lord of the Rings trilogy that Aragorn was the rightful King of Gondor – a title that Aragorn refused until it was vital in leading the final assault against Sauron’s forces in the Third Age.

Who is Aragorn’s Father?

Aragorn’s father was Arathorn II who was married to Gilraen, with Aragorn being born in T.A. 2931.

In Sindarin, Arathorn means “Eagle-king” or “Steadfast king”.

Arathorn II was the fifteenth Chieftain of the Dúnedain and was raised by Elrond in Rivendell, just like his son.

Aragorn’s father only ruled for three years during the Third Age until his death in 2933, when he was killed by an arrow to the eye while hunting Orcs.

The Rings of Power Episode Count and Release Schedule

The Rings of Power has eight episodes to bulk out its Season 1 debut on Amazon Prime.

The series is scheduled to release every Thursday/Friday on Amazon Prime, and the following schedule confirms the finale will air on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Below, we have provided the show’s release schedule in full with dates to mark in your calendar. We will also update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: Shadow of the Past – Friday, September 2, 2022

– Friday, September 2, 2022 Episode 2: Adrift – Friday, September 2, 2022

– Friday, September 2, 2022 Episode 3: Adar – Friday, September 9, 2022

– Friday, September 9, 2022 Episode 4: TBA – Friday, September 16, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – Friday, September 23, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – Friday, September 30, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – Friday, October 7, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – Friday, October 14, 2022

