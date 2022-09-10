D23 delivered its first major panel yesterday with the two-hour animation set that revealed many announcements, including our first look at The Little Mermaid. Despite the character being left out of the teaser, we reveal who plays Scuttle in the live-action, alongside Ariel and Flounder.

This reboot is part of Disney’s wider project to bring the animated classics to live-action, following on from the likes of Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin.

Directed by Rob Marshall with a screenplay written by David Magee, The Little Mermaid is a musical fantasy movie and live-action adaptation of the 1989 animated classic of the same name by Walt Disney Pictures and Hans Christian Andersen tale, starring Halle Bailey as Ariel the mermaid.

Who Plays Scuttle in The Little Mermaid 2023?

Scuttle will be played by actor and comedian Awkwafina, who will only be lending her voice to the role.

Awkwafina is known for Crazy Rich Asians and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, who joined The Little Mermaid project back in 2019.

Scuttle is a supporting character in the 1989 animation and a talking seagull originally depicted as a male character, voiced by the late Buddy Hackett. Scuttle will instead be a female seagull in the live-action movie and friend of Ariel’s.

The Little Mermaid Release Date

The Little Mermaid is scheduled to be released on May 26, 2023, in the United States.

Filming for the live-action took place in Sardinia, Italy and Pinewood Studios in London, however, production was halted multiple times because of scheduling conflicts and pandemic-related delays.

The visual effects of the movie – a pivotal tool in lending this story realism – was done courtesy of Industrial Light & Magic, Weta Digital, and Moving Picture Company.

Meet the Cast of The Little Mermaid 2023

Fans will have already heard that comedy sensation Melissa McCarthy will be undertaking Ursula, with Javier Barden playing King Triton, with both actors playing in-person roles.

Joining Awkwafina on the voice acting front, however, is Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Daveed Diggs as Sebastian.

Halle Bailey – Ariel

– Ariel Jonah Hauer-King – Eric

– Eric Melissa McCarthy – Ursula

– Ursula Javier Bardem – King Triton

– King Triton Noma Dumezweni – Queen Selina

– Queen Selina Art Malik – Grimsby

– Grimsby Lorena Andrea – Perla

– Perla Kajsa Mohammar – Karina

– Karina Daveed Diggs – Sebastian

– Sebastian Jacob Tremblay – Flounder

– Flounder Awkwafina – Scuttle

Furthermore, Jessica Alexander, Russell Balogh, Adrian Christopher, Emily Coates, and Simone Ashley have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

Out of the sea, wish I could be… part of that world.



Disney’s The Little Mermaid is coming to theaters May 26, 2023. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/B5Rn833L6W — Disney (@Disney) September 9, 2022

