Marvel fans have now had their first look at the Guardians’ final mission together, and despite past events, one character has returned to the spotlight. We explain how Gamora is alive in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3.

The trailer promises more laughs and another energetic soundtrack but fans are concerned that this might be Rocket’s final outing after seeing his backstory combined with Peter’s visible distress.

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will serve as the final film in the GOTG trilogy and the 32nd film in the MCU, starring an ensemble cast including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, and Sylvester Stallone.

Avengers: Infinity War Recap

During Avengers: Infinity War, fans will remember Thanos’ plight to retrieve all of the Infinity Stones, including the Soul Stone at Vormir.

In order to retrieve the Soul Stone, one soul had to be sacrificed in exchange and Thanos ended up pushing Gamora to her death.

We saw the same heartache repeated in Avengers: Endgame when Natasha Romanoff sacrificed herself to retrieve the Soul Stone again, much to the horror of Clint Barton.

this is most likely a stretch but hear me out. in the first picture with the circles you can see blood stains which is implying other people were sacrificed on vormir before. gamora died in 2018. nat died in 2014. so does this mean those blood stains are nats ? pic.twitter.com/OHeFs3Cjv1 — s (@pietrosyelena) May 12, 2019

How is Gamora Alive in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3?

Gamora is alive because a younger version of herself was brought into the present day from the past during Avengers: Endgame.

Therefore, the Gamora we see in Volume 3 is not the original Gamora, but a past version of herself who doesn’t know the Guardians.

In Volume 3, Gamora is part of the Ravagers, but we now know from the trailer that she ends up working with the Guardians again. However, she will not recognize the love Peter and the original Gamora shared.

Who are the Ravagers?

The Ravagers are known as a crime syndicate stretching across the galaxy and comprising of close to one hundred factions.

The syndicate includes members made up of criminals, mercenaries, bounty hunters, pirates, and more. We saw a group of these outlaws led by Yondu in the first Guardians movie and Ravagers appeared again in Endgame to fight Thanos during the Battle of Earth.

It makes sense for Gamora to take up with them considering the syndicate’s moral code of not killing without cause. It’s an improvement from her time serving Thanos’ genocidal mission and it’s more in line with her character pre-Guardians.

— gamora in her ravagers uniform from guardians of the galaxy (2014) pic.twitter.com/cMMIWoRy7v — ? (@gamorafiles) July 24, 2022

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will release in theatres on May 5, 2023.

