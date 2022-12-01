Instead of spending your Christmas curled up on the sofa watching romantic comedies and nostalgic pastimes, why not indulge in a John Wick-styled festive escapade as we reveal where you can watch Violent Night.

The turbulent Christmas movie had its world premiere at New York Comic Con back in October 2022, and early reviews are calling it a “ho-ho-whole lot of fun.”

Directed by Tommy Wirkola and written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, the action-comedy features Santa Clause who must save Christmas for a wealthy family who are being held up on Christmas Eve by a group of mercenaries.

Is it Streaming? – Will Violent Night Be on Netflix?

No, Violent Night will not be streaming on Netflix when it releases, nor will it be available to watch on Netflix.

Since the movie is distributed by Universal Pictures, there’s a chance that it will come to Peacock after it serves its cinema run.

Peacock is a service operated by a division of NBCUniversal and has become the streaming home for past releases under that umbrella before.

One shot. ? One Santa. ? Check out the #ViolentNight “ONER” and get tix to see it only in theaters THIS FRIDAY. https://t.co/OIgE2oZqzu pic.twitter.com/uE04VovDcO — Violent Night (@ViolentNight) December 1, 2022

Where to Watch Violent Night

The only place you will be able to watch Violent Night when it releases on Friday, December 2, 2022, is in theatres.

Universal is releasing the festive project as a cinema exclusive, despite many distributors opting to have a streaming release alongside its theatrical one.

Even though you’ll be able to watch Violent Night throughout December in the cinema, there’s still a chance it will come to Peacock next year.

Secure your spot on Santa’s #NiceList and grab your tickets for #ViolentNight – only in theaters December 2. https://t.co/OIgE2oZqzu pic.twitter.com/pFJtWyMLMv — Violent Night (@ViolentNight) November 16, 2022

Meet the Violent Night Cast

David Harbour is trading Stranger Things’ good guy Hopper for a saint in Violent Night, starring opposite Chef star John Leguizamo, who plays antagonist Jimmy Scrooge.

Twilight star Cam Gigandet is another familiar face in the lineup, alongside National Lampoon’s Vacation star Beverly D’Angelo.

Below, we have included the full cast list for you to become acquainted with:

David Harbour – Santa Claus

– Santa Claus John Leguizamo – Jimmy Scrooge

– Jimmy Scrooge Cam Gigandet – Morgan Lightstone

– Morgan Lightstone Alex Hassell – Jason Lightstone

– Jason Lightstone Alexis Louder – Linda Matthews.

– Linda Matthews. Edi Patterson – Alva

– Alva Beverly D’Angelo – Gertrude Lightstone

– Gertrude Lightstone Leah Brady – Trudy Lightstone

– Trudy Lightstone André Eriksen – Gingerbread

Violent Night – Cr. Universal Pictures, YouTube.

