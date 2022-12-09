Joining a flurry of new releases this Friday is the anticipated A24 film and we reveal where you can watch the feature this weekend and answer how long is The Whale?

The Whale first premiered back at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, where it received a six-minute standing ovation.

Directed by Mother and Black Swan auteur Darren Aronofsky, the psychological drama The Whale follows an English teacher who tries to connect with his now-distant teenage daughter.

How Long is The Whale? – Runtime Confirmed

IMDB confirms The Whale’s runtime to be 1 hour and 57 minutes or 117 minutes in total.

This runtime comes in shorter than Aronofsky’s last film Mother, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, which lasted 2 hours and 1 minute.

The Whale also carries an R rating for “language, some drug use and sexual content.”

The Whale – Cr. A24, YouTube.

Where to Watch The Whale – Is it Streaming?

The Whale is scheduled to be released on Friday, December 9, 2022, in the United States when it will debut as a theater exclusive.

This means the only place you’ll be able to watch the film this weekend will be in your local cinema.

A24 previously had a first window deal with Showtime, however, its deal expired back on November 1 and it is unconfirmed if that deal has been extended. Considering the company’s past relationship with Showtime, it’s very possible that The Whale will come to Showtime eventually.

The Whale – Cr. A24, YouTube.

The Whale Reviews

It’s no secret that Aronofsky’s feature is already getting rave reviews, with particular appreciation being shown towards actor Brendan Fraser, who has received numerous standing ovations.

IndieWire stated Fraser has stolen the Oscar from Timothée Chalamet’s Bones and All performance this year.

Josh Blumenkranz also shared that he cried with his audience during the viewing and said Sadie Sink and Hong Chau’s performances were right up there with Fraser’s.

THE WHALE is about man who lives with regret of past mistakes, trying to connect with his daughter with time he has left. Brendan Fraser gives a powerful heartfelt performance. Sadie Sink and Hong Chau right there with him. I cried at the end with my audience. 9/10 #review pic.twitter.com/9bKEVWMVWg — Josh Blumenkranz (@JoshBlumenkranz) November 19, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

The Whale is now showing in theaters across the United States. The Whale releases in the UK on February 3, 2023.

Show all