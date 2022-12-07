Movies & Television

Is A24's The Whale Based on a True Story?

By Jo Craig

Sadie Sink standing in a doorway in The Whale.
The Whale - Cr. A24, YouTube.

No matter the time of year, A24 will always deliver a hard-hitting drama to ponder over for the next month and we reveal if The Whale is based on a true story or not.

The Whale has taken nearly two years to reach the public, after filming began back in March 2021 and wrapped one month later. 

Directed by Mother and Black Swan auteur Darren Aronofsky, the psychological drama The Whale follows an English teacher who tries to tries to connect with his now-distant teenage daughter.

Where to Watch The Whale – Release Date Confirmed

The Whale is scheduled to be released on Friday, December 9, 2022, when it will debut as a theater exclusive.

This means the only place you’ll be able to watch the film this weekend will be in your local cinema.

A24 previously had a first window deal with Showtime, which brought the company’s projects to that platform exclusively, but there has been no confirmation of The Whale’s transition to the platform after A24’s deal expired back in November.

The Whale – Cr. A24, YouTube.

Is The Whale Based on a True Story?

No, The Whale is not based on a true story, but instead, it is an adaptation of a 2012 play of the same name.

The original screenplay was written by playwright Samuel D. Hunter, who also penned the screenplay for Aronofsky’s iteration as well.

In addition to writing The Whale, Hunter also produced A Bright New Boise, and The Whale won him the Lucille Lortel Award and Drama Desk Award in 2013 for Outstanding Play. 

Vulture described Hunter’s play as an “almost-parable, near-melodrama about the 600-pound shut-in Charlie, a grief-stricken, guilt-racked man seeking a measure of reconciliation with his estranged daughter Ellie before he succeeds in eating himself to death.” 

The Whale Reviews

Following on from the news that The Whale had received numerous standing ovations, many critics, including Mike McGranaghan, have noted that this performance “will likely rejuvenate [Fraser’s] career.”

NYC journalist Rendy Jones also commented that The Whale “emotionally wrecked me” at Toronto Internation Film Festival.

On the other hand, some critics are divided by Aronofsky’s direction, as he’s previously gone overboard with hyperbolic drama which is also present in The Whale.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Dead by Daylight | Deck The Trials Collection Trailer
Latest Trailers
Rocket League | Birthday Ball Trailer
Jo Craig
@shingeekyjo

Being a pop culture writer and a proud geek of all trades, Jo loves to dissect fandoms and marvel at their insides. The entirety of The Lord of the Rings, superhero origins, the Ghost of Tsushima score, the Wings of Freedom, and the endless search for a sleepy Tyranitar are but a few of Jo's passions, with a penchant for contributing to the geek culture community.

Read more of Jo's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know