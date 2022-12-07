No matter the time of year, A24 will always deliver a hard-hitting drama to ponder over for the next month and we reveal if The Whale is based on a true story or not.

The Whale has taken nearly two years to reach the public, after filming began back in March 2021 and wrapped one month later.

Directed by Mother and Black Swan auteur Darren Aronofsky, the psychological drama The Whale follows an English teacher who tries to tries to connect with his now-distant teenage daughter.

Where to Watch The Whale – Release Date Confirmed

The Whale is scheduled to be released on Friday, December 9, 2022, when it will debut as a theater exclusive.

This means the only place you’ll be able to watch the film this weekend will be in your local cinema.

A24 previously had a first window deal with Showtime, which brought the company’s projects to that platform exclusively, but there has been no confirmation of The Whale’s transition to the platform after A24’s deal expired back in November.

The Whale – Cr. A24, YouTube.

Is The Whale Based on a True Story?

No, The Whale is not based on a true story, but instead, it is an adaptation of a 2012 play of the same name.

The original screenplay was written by playwright Samuel D. Hunter, who also penned the screenplay for Aronofsky’s iteration as well.

In addition to writing The Whale, Hunter also produced A Bright New Boise, and The Whale won him the Lucille Lortel Award and Drama Desk Award in 2013 for Outstanding Play.

Vulture described Hunter’s play as an “almost-parable, near-melodrama about the 600-pound shut-in Charlie, a grief-stricken, guilt-racked man seeking a measure of reconciliation with his estranged daughter Ellie before he succeeds in eating himself to death.”

People are amazing. Watch the trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s #TheWhale, starring Brendan Fraser in the performance of a lifetime alongside Sadie Sink and Hong Chau. In theaters this December. pic.twitter.com/YBv155Z5Jn — A24 (@A24) November 8, 2022

The Whale Reviews

Following on from the news that The Whale had received numerous standing ovations, many critics, including Mike McGranaghan, have noted that this performance “will likely rejuvenate [Fraser’s] career.”

NYC journalist Rendy Jones also commented that The Whale “emotionally wrecked me” at Toronto Internation Film Festival.

On the other hand, some critics are divided by Aronofsky’s direction, as he’s previously gone overboard with hyperbolic drama which is also present in The Whale.

I just screened THE WHALE. I'll have a review this week, but for now, I'll just say that Brendan Fraser does indeed give a performance that will likely rejuvenate his career. — Mike McGranaghan (@AisleSeat) December 4, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all