Dafne Keen has returned for the third run of HBO’s adaptation, however, some viewers are wondering if His Dark Materials is anti-Christian and we set the record straight.

Fans in the UK will receive Season 3 a little later than the US, with episodes starting on Sunday, December 18, 2022 on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.

Written by Jack Throne and based on the novels of the same name by Philip Pullman, the fantasy drama His Dark Materials follows orphan Lyra who must continue to flee the Magisterium and her mother Mrs. Coulter, starring Keen, Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy, Amir Wilson, Andrew Scott, and more.

MORE: Meet the Voice Cast Behind Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Is His Dark Materials Anti-Christian?

No, Phillip Pullman’s source material nor the HBO adaptation have promoted anti-Christian views, but instead, opposition to a “particular form of control.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Jane Tranter spoke about the misconception people have about Pullman’s criticism of organized religion:

“Philip Pullman in these books is not attacking belief, is not attacking faith. He’s not attacking religion or the church, per se. He’s attacking a particular form of control, where there is a very deliberate attempt to withhold information, keep people in the dark, and not allow ideas and thinking to be free. … It doesn’t equate to any particular church or form of religion in our world. So we should be clear on that.”

His Dark Materials – Cr. HBO / 2022. Warner Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

How Many Episodes are in His Dark Materials Season 3?

His Dark Materials Season 3 is confirmed to have eight episodes within the third and final run.

Season 3 debuted with a double-bill premiere and each subsequent week will also deliver two episodes per slot.

Below, we have listed the third season’s full release schedule on HBO Max:

Episode 1: The Enchanted Sleeper – 5 December 2022

– 5 December 2022 Episode 2: The Break – 5 December 2022

– 5 December 2022 Episode 3: The Intention Craft – 12 December 2022

– 12 December 2022 Episode 4: Lyra and Her Death – 12 December 2022

– 12 December 2022 Episode 5: No Way Out – 19 December 2022

– 19 December 2022 Episode 6: The Abyss – 19 December 2022

– 19 December 2022 Episode 7: TBA – 26 December 2022

Episode 8: TBA – 26 December 2022

His Dark Materials – Cr. Simon Ridgway / HBO – 2022. Warner Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

His Dark Materials Season 3 is the Final Run

It was previously announced that His Dark Materials would be ending with Season 3, following the three books produced by Pullman, meaning the adaptation is ending naturally.

Season One of His Dark Materials adapted Pullman’s first book, The Golden Compass – which was also adapted into a 2007 film by Chris Weitz – and the second season adapted The Subtle Knife. Season 3 will now be adapting Pullman’s final entry, The Amber Spyglass.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Dan McCulloch confirmed the final season would have an emotional end:

“This one ends in a pretty heart-wrenching, emotional, but also an incredibly profound way. These books, I read them when I was a teenager, still watching the end of the show now, I think they still move me as they did then.”

Everything has led up to Asriel's battle.



Catch up before the final season of #HisDarkMaterials premieres December 5 on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/5oGyKcaXLy — His Dark Materials (@daemonsanddust) December 2, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

His Dark Materials Season 3 is now streaming on HBO Max.

Show all