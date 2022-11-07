The Woman King has charged onto the silver screen this fall with largely positive reviews following, but there are some moviegoers who are confusing the movie’s warriors with those belonging to Black Panther and we confirm if The Woman King is from Marvel Studios.

Viola Davis as well as newcomer Thuso Mbedu have been praised for their performances, alongside the action’s choreography despite featuring next to a script that was lackluster in some areas.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and written by Dana Stevens and Maria Bello, the historical epic The Woman King follows Davis’ general of the Agojie whilst training a new wave of warriors, also starring Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, and John Boyega.

Is The Woman King from Marvel?

No, The Woman King is not from Marvel Studios, nor does it fall under the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The historical epic is, instead, built by a union of TriStar Pictures, Entertainment One, and TSG Entertainment II, distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing.

Furthermore, The Woman King is not based on any comic book, nor does it feature superheroes of any kind.

Viewers Confuse the Agojie for Black Panther’s Dora Milaje

The Woman King features the all-female military regiment known as the Agojie, which some have compared to the Dora Milaje from Marvel’s Black Panther.

The Dora Milaje are also an elite group of female warriors and bodyguards to the Black Panther. It’s also no secret that the Dora Milaje were inspired by the real-life Agojie warriors, which is where the confusion may lie.

Additionally, the Marvel sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is scheduled to release this week, November 11, shortly after The Woman King’s theatrical debut.

Probably my personal most anticipated movie of ten year THE WOMAN KING is one of the first movies of its kind really telling stories that history books have opted to tell. The Dahomey warriors were the most Feared female warriors of that time Dora Milaje are also based on them!? pic.twitter.com/GynvdZPEln — comics2fun (@comics2fun) June 6, 2022

Is The Woman King Based on a True Story?

Yes and no. The Woman King’s narrative is not based on a true story, but the regiment is based on the real-life Agojie warriors.

The movie’s narrative is actually an original story written by Dana Stevens and Maria Bello, who used the warriors as inspiration to set up a fictional account that is heavily dramatized.

The Agojie were known to protect the kingdom of Dahomey in West Africa and their regiment existed between the 1600s and 1800s.

The Woman King is a true story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s. SA actress Thuso Mbedu is one of the lead actors in the Hollywood production.



Watch: https://t.co/RZhYAQ6WTr#Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/SjIOKgBJhT — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) September 29, 2022

The Woman King is now in theaters worldwide.

