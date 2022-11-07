Gamers have been invested in Kratos’ journey for nearly two decades, which makes the arrival of this year’s sequel a bittersweet one as we reveal if God of War Ragnarök is the last game in the franchise.

Fans were keen to welcome the demigod back onto their screens in 2018 against a Norse backdrop and the reimagining received “universal acclaim”, matching the critical feat of the original 2005 game.

Developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, the action-adventure God of War Ragnarök is a sequel to 2018’s God of War and the ninth overall installment in the series returning to protagonist Kratos and his son Atreus.

Is God of War Ragnarök the Last Game in the Franchise?

No, God of War Ragnarök will not be the last God of War game ever, but it is the end of a specific era.

During the 2021 PlayStation Showcase event, it was confirmed that Ragnarök would serve as the final entry in the Norse era. If Ragnarök was the final God of War game ever, this would have been announced.

Many previously believed the Norse era would encompass three games, making it a solid trilogy, however, the Santa Monica team decided to conclude this era with Ragnarök because of the sequel’s sheer scale.

The Egyptian Saga Could Be Next

Since a majority of the God of War games have been loosely based on Greek mythology, the 2018 entry pulled its themes from Norse mythology and Ragnarök does the same – explaining the franchise’s Norse Era.

It’s unlikely that the series will return to its Greek roots so soon after its dabble in Norse mythos, therefore, a delve into Egyptian mythology could be next.

Ancient Egypt holds another grand tapestry of rich mythology, akin to Greek and Norse, meaning the next God of War game could see Kratos tampering with the Book of the Dead.

The franchise’s switch in mythology suggests Santa Monica Studio could be taking the narrative through the ancient worlds, similar to Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed IP.

God of War set in Egypt needs to happen! ?? pic.twitter.com/N2ecAiMizB — Razkaii (@razkaii) November 7, 2021

God of War Ragnarök Early Reviews

Ragnarök has been raking in high scores from its early reviewers, with many awarding the sequel a 10/10 mark.

YouTuber Nick930 said Ragnarök was “the greatest video game I’ve played since the original The Last of Us.”

Gene Park of the Washington Post also claimed that Ragnarök “dethroned The Witcher 3 with the best side quests.”

Just finished God of War Ragnarok. (40+ Hours!)



Hands down the greatest video game I've played since the original "the Last of Us". This game is an absolute masterpiece.



(Thank you PlayStation for the review code – my final review coming this week) pic.twitter.com/EC5BlGjhBe — Nick930 (@Nick930Gaming) November 6, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

God of War Ragnarök will release worldwide on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

