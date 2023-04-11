Demon Slayer Season 3: Who is Doma? Character and Actor Explained

The Upper Moon Two Doma appeared in the last episode of the previous season of Demon Slayer, and the latest season showed us more of the powerful demon, so every fan wants to know about the character. Along with that, in this article, we will also talk about the voice actor who voiced him.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1 showed Doma mocking Akaza and the latter punching him in the face. However, the punch couldn’t knock down the second-highest-ranking demon. That’s when we got a glimpse of his powers. Besides that, Doma’s charismatic and friendly nature, as shown in the episode, is something that grabbed everyone’s attention. So, let’s find out if Doma really is what he appears to be or if he is someone else.

Who is Doma in Demon Slayer?

Doma, also spelled as Douma, is the second-highest-ranking demon among the Twelve Demon Moons, the first being Kokushibo. Douma is a psychopath demon who lacks emotions or empathy for others, thanks to his lousy upbringing as a human. For instance, he saw his mother killing his father before taking her own life, and instead of feeling the pain, all he did was clean the blood-drenched floor of the room where his lifeless parents lay.

Apart from being a prominent member of Twelve Kizuki, he also serves as the Eternal Paradise Cult leader. He has gathered numerous followers whom he sees as pests. He shows a friendly side to attract the believers, but deep down, he is someone who is good at manipulating others (just like Muzan).

One night during his hunt, he came across Gyutaro sitting beside his dying sister Daki. Learning about the duo’s sufferings, Doma offered them the demon powers and turned them into demons. At that time, he was Upper Moon Six, but soon he worked on his strength and skills and became Upper Moon Two.

Who voiced Doma in the anime series?

Mamoru Miyano has voiced the character in Demon Slayer. The voice actor is recognized for being the voice of several prominent characters, including Death Note‘s Light Yagami, Bungo Stray Dogs‘ Osamu Dazai, One Punch Man‘s Sweet Mask, and many more. Although Miyano has given us several characters, the most memorable one is still Light Yagami, as this character has helped him earn several awards along with fame.