Who is Kokushibo in Demon Slayer? Upper-Rank One Explained

Demon Slayer Season 3 has introduced us to the mighty Upper One demon Kokushibo, and here’s all the information about him that you may be looking forward to learning.

In the Mugen Train anime movie, fans were thrilled to see the Upper-Rank Three demon Akaza beating the powerful Flame Hashira, Rengoku, to death. After that, we witnessed the Sound Hashira Tenjen Uzui fight and almost killed by the Upper-Moon Six demon siblings Gyutaro and Daki. Well, after seeing the powers and abilities of these demons, every anime fan wonders how powerful is the Upper-Moon One.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Demon Slayer manga

Who is Kokushibo in Demon Slayer?

Kokushibo was born as the older twin to Yoriichi, the first demon slayer. He was born in an era that was called the Golden Era of demon slayers. As Yoriichi invented Sun Breathing, Kokushibo became jealous of him, so he created Moon Breathing, which was also derived from Sun Breathing. Slowly, Kokushibo started developing a grudge against his brother to the extent that he wanted to kill him. So, he started training under Yoriichi and gained the demon slayers’ mark on his forehead and chin. The mark enhanced his ability, but it also brought a condition that stated that he would die at the age of 25.

Kokushibo accepted the offer of becoming immortal by turning into a demon rather than dying. Even after becoming a powerful demon, he did not give up on the sword he used to kill demons as a demon slayer. He modified the blade with his own flesh and blood, making it prone to any damage.

As Kokushibo has the major concentration of Muzan’s blood, he is hard to defeat because he possesses an incredible regenerative ability, allowing him to self-heal in a flash. He is the right-hand man to Muzan, who can go beyond his limits to fulfill the demon lord’s wishes. Even though, despite being a demon, he has some humility left in him, he used to diminish it with the cruelty of being a demon. That’s because his past was so disheartening that he didn’t want to embrace his human side.

He wouldn’t have died at the hands of the Stone Hashira, Gyomei Himejima, if he did not give up on his demon life. Moreover, in his last moments, he cried his heart out for becoming a demon as he recalled that all he wanted was to become like his brother Yoriichi and not an ugly monster.