The arrival of Halloween only means one thing: there’s a new season of American Horror Story waiting in the wings. We confirm how many episodes there are in Season 11, highlight FX’s full release schedule and introduce you to the cast.

Season 11 is titled, NYC, and set in the titular city during the 1970s and 80s when a serial killer is stalking the LGBTQ+ community. It has not been confirmed if this season will connect to previous storylines.

The television horror anthology began back in 2011 with Murder House and the series is helmed by co-creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Fulchuk. Each season is a self-contained miniseries that usually sees the return of the same roster of actors.

How Many Episodes are in American Horror Story Season 11?

IMDB confirms American Horror Story: NYC will have 10 episodes within the show’s 11th run.

NYC follows the episode count of the previous season, titled Double Feature, and ten episodes stand as the average count for the entire anthology.

Fans of the long-running series will be glad to know that American Horror Story has also been greenlit for Season 13, which is expected to release in late 2023.

Season 11 Release Schedule

Instead of releasing one entry on a weekly basis, American Horror Story: NYC will be releasing two episodes per week, which included a double-bill premiere on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

This puts the double-bill season finale on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Below, we have highlighted Season 11’s release schedule in full with all of the episode titles:

Episode 1: Something’s Coming – October 19, 2022

Episode 2: Thank You For Your Service – October 19, 2022

Episode 3: Smoke Signals – October 26, 2022

Episode 4: Black Out – October 26, 2022

Episode 5: Bad Fortune – November 2, 2022

Episode 6: The Body – November 2, 2022

Episode 7: The Sentinel – November 9, 2022

Episode 8: Fire Island – November 9, 2022

Episode 9: Requiem 1981 / 1987: Part 1 – November 16, 2022

Episode 10: Requiem 1981 / 1987: Part 2 – November 16, 2022

Meet the Cast of NYC

NYC is notably missing some of American Horror Story’s key actors, including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Lily Rabe, however, Zachary Quinto will be returning in a lead role.

Other returning actors include Billie Lourd and Dennis O’Hare with a franchise debut from Russell Tovey.

Below, we have listed the main characters and the actors who play them:

Russell Tovey – Patrick Read

– Patrick Read Joe Mantello – Gino Barelli

– Gino Barelli Billie Lourd – Dr. Hannah Wells

– Dr. Hannah Wells Denis O’Hare – Henry

– Henry Charlie Carver – Adam Carpenter

– Adam Carpenter Leslie Grossman – Barbara Read

– Barbara Read Sandra Bernhard – Fran

– Fran Isaac Cole Powell – Theo Graves

– Theo Graves Zachary Quinto – Sam

– Sam Patti LuPone – Kathy

Various guest stars that appear throughout the season include Jeff Hiller Lee Aaron Rosen, Kyle Beltran, and Jared Reinfeldt. American Horror Stories star Nico Greetham will also play Dennis Calliope in a guest role.

American Horror Story: NYC is now streaming on FX on Hulu.

