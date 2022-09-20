**Warning – Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon**

House of the Dragon Episode 4 was an uncomfortable watch for most as Daemon led his niece Rhaenyra into debauchery and we explain who the father of Rhaenyra’s sons are in the books.

The latest entry, Episode 5, saw Viserys propose marriage between House Targaryen and Velaryon and Ser Criston also confessed his love for Rhaenyra. Alicent said a tearful goodbye to her father and her trust in the Princess soon grew cold by the end of the episode.

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO, House of the Dragon will serve as a prequel to Game of Thrones starring Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and more, following the beginning of the end for House Targaryen including the family’s war known as the Dance of Dragons.

House Of The Dragon | Weeks Ahead Trailer | Sky Atlantic BridTV 11171 House Of The Dragon | Weeks Ahead Trailer | Sky Atlantic https://i.ytimg.com/vi/OsGqabdETh0/hqdefault.jpg 1089114 1089114 center 32600

House of the Dragon Episode 4 Recap

Alluding to Daemon the weight of her responsibilities as a future, female heir, Rhaenyra is led by her uncle into the night to relieve some of that pressure.

Daemon soon takes Rhaenyra to a brothel where the pair are on the brink of coupling before Daemon storms off.

Left unsatisfied, Rhaenyra returns to her room and begins teasing Ser Criston Cole and the pair eventually sleep together.

Rhaenyra’s affairs soon reach the King and Queen’s ears, but the Princess swears to Alicent that she never slept with Daemon, but conceals the truth about her night with Ser Criston.

The entry ends with Rhaenyra being offered a tea, which is implied to be a concoction for birth control.

House of the Dragon – Cr. Photograph by Ollie Upton / HBO, 2022. Warner Media, LLC

Who is the Father of Rhaenyra’s Sons?

**Spoilers Ahead**

In George R.R. Martin’s source material, Ser Harwin Strong, Rhaenyra’s sworn shield, is the father of Rhaenyra’s sons.

The pair were rumored to have had an affair during Rhaenyra’s marriage to Ser Laenor and it was clear that her children looked nothing like the Velaryon.

We already know from Episode 5 that Rhaenyra and Laenor had an agreement to see other people outside of their lawful duty as husband and wife, and after bedding Ser Criston in Episode 4, the knight refused to lay with the Princess again.

The Episode 6 preview has already shown Rhaenyra’s children, therefore, it is expected that House of the Dragon will follow the source material and showcase Rhaenyra’s affair with Ser Harwin.

harwin clearing a path to rescue rhaenyra like that’s a MAN #HouseOfTheDragon

pic.twitter.com/sieSAqXD3F — ser himbo strong (@finnsrvy) September 19, 2022

How Many Episodes are in House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon has ten episodes to air within its first season and has settled into the release pattern of airing every Sunday until the end of October.

Going by the release schedule outlined below, the House of the Dragon finale will air on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Below we have included the release dates of the show to mark in your calendar alongside the episode titles:

Episode 1: The Heirs of the Dragon – Sunday, August 21, 2022

– Sunday, August 21, 2022 Episode 2: The Rogue Prince – Sunday, August 28, 2022

– Sunday, August 28, 2022 Episode 3: Second of His Name – Sunday, September 4, 2022

– Sunday, September 4, 2022 Episode 4: King of the Narrow Sea – Sunday, September 11, 2022

– Sunday, September 11, 2022 Episode 5: We Light the Way – Sunday, September 18, 2022

– Sunday, September 18, 2022 Episode 6: The Princess and the Queen – Sunday, September 25, 2022

– Sunday, September 25, 2022 Episode 7: Driftmark – Sunday, October 2, 2022

– Sunday, October 2, 2022 Episode 8: The Lord of the Tides – Sunday, October 9, 2022

– Sunday, October 9, 2022 Episode 9: The Green Council – Sunday, October 16, 2022

– Sunday, October 16, 2022 Episode 10: The Black Queen – Sunday, October 23, 2022

History is what you make of it.#HOTD executive producer Sara Hess talks about adapting @GRRMspeaking’s novel Fire and Blood for the screen on the official #GameofThrones podcast. pic.twitter.com/VfeG4dGonI — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) September 19, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

House of the Dragon is now streaming on HBO Max.

Show all