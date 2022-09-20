House of the Dragon's Blood and Cheese Story Has Red Wedding Energy

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon**

We’ve already seen some shocking moments in Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, but fans believe the Blood and Cheese plot point from the source material will be the Red Wedding of the show.

Game of Thrones fans will remember the show’s horrifying episode all too well and Geroge R.R. Martin’s Blood and Cheese story will certainly match its energy on screen.

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO, House of the Dragon will serve as a prequel to Game of Thrones starring Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and more, following the beginning of the end for House Targaryen including the family’s war known as the Dance of Dragons.

What is Blood and Cheese from House of the Dragon?

Existing in George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, Blood and Cheese features Blood, the butcher, and a rat catcher known as Cheese, who both pay Alicent Hightower a visit in the Red Keep.

Working under the orders of Daemon, via Mysaria, Blood and Cheese tie up Alicent and wait for her daughter Helaena (who has only just been born in the series) to enter, before making Helaena choose which of her sons to be killed.

After choosing her youngest son Maelor to be killed, Blood decides to behead Helaena’s oldest, Jaehaerys instead.

Fans believe Blood and Cheese will likely be covered in Season 2 and the assassins for hire enter the Red Keep via secret passageways, which Daemon has already uncovered in the prequel series.

Furthermore, House of the Dragon Episode 5 actually teased the storyline during the final scene, where a rat can be seen drinking Joffrey’s blood in the Throne Room.

rereading fire & blood and blood and cheese part >>>> pic.twitter.com/vjadU9Neyo — billa #HOTD (@lacostearon) August 29, 2022

Fans Believe Blood and Cheese Will Be House of the Dragon’s Red Wedding

Before the prequel series premiered, Game of Thrones fans who were familiar with the source material were debating over what House of the Dragon’s most horrifying scene would be.

The answer most have arrived at is the Blood and Cheese narrative, with some fans saying “Y’all think the Red Wedding was bad? You ain’t seen nothing yet.”

The Blood and Cheese story line in Game of Thrones House of the Dragon is going to be nuts.



Y’all think the red wedding was bad? You ain’t seen nothing yet https://t.co/rUxRVokFwM — ???? (@thehalestone) August 29, 2022

House of the Dragon Episode 6 Preview – The Princess and the Queen

Despite the prequel series housing time jumps before, Episode 6 will be the show’s most substantial, jumping 10 years ahead.

The jump will welcome Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke to play Rhaenyra and Alicent, where their lost trust and power plays will continue to grow.

Viserys’ illness will likely see the King in the final stages of his reign and we’ll also see how married life has settled between Rhaenyra and Laenor.

A royal wedding.



New episodes air Sunday at 9pm ET on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/dtbchmlDXT — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) September 15, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

House of the Dragon is now streaming on HBO Max.

