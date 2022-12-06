If animations with Scrooge or anything with the jolly Santa Claus fails to appeal this festive season, Netflix is offering a different kind of magic – with dragons. We confirm how many episodes are in Dragon Age: Absolution.

The series is being produced by the South Korean studio, Reddog Culture House, which previously worked on The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, Centaurworld, and The Seven Deadly Sins.

Directed and written by Mairghread Scott, Dragon Age: Absolution is a collaboration with BioWare adapting its popular video game franchise. Dragon Age shares the spotlight with BioWare’s other flagship franchise Mass Effect.

Dragon Age: Absolution Release Date and Time

Dragon Age: Absolution is scheduled to release on Friday, December 9, 2022, on Netflix.

Following the pattern of other Netflix releases, Dragon Age: Absolution will release on the previously stated date at Midnight PT.

This release time translates to the following global times where you are:

Eastern Time – 3 am

British Time – 8 am

European Time – 9 am

India Time – 12:30 pm

Philippine Time – 3 pm

Korea Time – 4 pm

Australia Time – 5:30 pm

How Many Episodes are in Dragon Age: Absolution? Release Schedule Confirmed

Dragon Age: Absolution is confirmed to have six episodes in its Season 1 run, and since it’s not been billed as a miniseries, that means there’s room for more.

Fans will be able to binge-watch all six episodes when they drop on the aforementioned release date, leaving no need for a release schedule.

The series has been given a TV-MA rating, meaning its contents are only suitable for a mature audience over the age of 18.

Netflix confirmed, via What’s On Netflix, that the series “features an ensemble of new characters inspired by Dragon Age lore,” adding that those characters include “elves, mages, knights, Qunari, Red Templars, demons and other special surprises.”

No episode titles have been announced yet, however, we will update this page when they are revealed.

Meet the Dragon Age: Absolution Voice Cast

The Dragon Age: Absolution voice cast features some VA heavyweights from Attack on Titan and Critical Role’s Matthew Mercer to Marvel actor Josh Keaton. Fellow Attack on Titan and Horizon Forbidden West VA Ashly Burch also voices a main character.

Absolution is not the first animation to come from the Dragon Age franchise, as it succeeds 2010’s Warden’s Fall and 2011’s Redemption miniseries. However, the following actors did not have any involvement.

Below, we have included the full list of confirmed actors in the animation, and each actor is confirmed to appear in all six episodes, according to IMDB:

Matthew Mercer – Fairbanks

– Fairbanks Phil LaMarr – Roland

– Roland Josh Keaton – Rezaren

– Rezaren Ashly Burch – Qwydio

– Qwydio Sumalee Montano – Hira

– Hira Kimberly Brooks – Miriam

– Miriam Keston John – Lacklon

– Lacklon Zehra Fazal – Tassia

