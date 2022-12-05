Gaming

The Game Awards 2022 Start Time, How to Watch & Confirmed Presenters

By Jo Craig

Despite going another year without E3, fans will now be able to celebrate video games with The Game Awards 2022, scheduled to take place this week, and we confirm the start time, where to watch, how long the show lasts, and several presenters.

Battling it out for Game of the Year includes behemoth Elden Ring and the recent release God of War Ragnarok, and Geoff Keighley has estimated that the show will announce and reveal new content for approximately 50 games.

The annual awards ceremony was established back in 2014 as a successor to the Spike Video Game Awards.

The Game Awards 2022 Start Time

The Game Awards 2022 is confirmed to start at 5pm PST on Thursday, December 8, 2022, or December 9 for countries lying east of America.

The show will take place live in the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, which includes a 30-minute pre-show for attendees and streamers. 

The aforementioned start time translates to the following global times where you are:

  • 7pm CST
  • 8pm EST
  • 1am GMT (December 9)
  • 2am CET (December 9)
  • 6:30am IST (December 9)
  • 10am JST (December 9)
  • 12pm AEDT (December 9)
  • 2pm NZDT (December 9)
Where to Watch The Game Awards 2022

Following past years, The Game Awards 2022 will be available to stream on the show’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.

Additionally, The Game Awards will also be broadcasting the show on its Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and Steam pages.

Fans can also watch their favorite video game content creator stream the event, as The Games Awards has already opened applications to co-stream.

Lastly, The Game Awards 2022 will also be shown live in 40 IMAX cinemas in North America, and you can check here to see if it’s showing near you.

How Long is The Game Awards 2022?

The Game Awards 2022 is confirmed by Valve to be “approximately two and a half hours” long.

The reason Valve knows the exact runtime is because the developer is giving away one Steam Deck for every minute that The Game Awards is on air, which will end up being about 150 Steam Decks.

For more information on the competition, visit the giveaway Steam page.

Already confirmed in the line-up is a live presentation covering Final Fantasy XVI, another presentation from It Takes Two lead developer Josef Fares, as well as news on Among Us, Tekken 8, and 505 Games’ new project.

The Game Awards 2022 Confirmed Presenters & Performers

In amongst the battle for Game of the Year and Most Anticipated Game of 2023 will be a host of presenters introducing this year’s titles in the running – including creator Geoff Keighley who will be returning as the main host.

The Last of Us fans are in for a treat, as voice actors Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson are confirmed to be presenting, alongside actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey who are headlining the HBO adaptation.

Additionally, there will be a performance by Hozier singing Blood Upon the Snow, featuring composer Bear McCreary, from God of War Ragnarok. 

By Jo Craig

