As we begin to bow out of 2022 and welcome new frontiers in 2023, Trekkies are wondering what’s next for the Discovery crew and we confirm if Star Trek: Discovery has been cancelled or not.

Star Trek: Discovery has already run for four seasons consisting of between 13-15 episodes per run and fans are eager to find out if Season 5 is in the works.

Created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman for Paramount +, Star Trek: Discovery first premiered in 2017 as the seventh series in the franchise following the crew of the starship Discovery and starring Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Jason Isaacs, Wilson Cruz, Anson Mount, David Ajala, Rachael Ancheril, Blu del Barrio, and Sonequa Martin-Green stars as Michael Burnham.

Has Star Trek: Discovery Been Cancelled? What’s Happening with Season 5?

No, Star Trek: Discovery has not been cancelled. On the contrary, Paramount Plus has just begun promoting its first look at Season 5.

A first trailer for the confirmed 10-episode fifth season was shown to attendees of New York Comic Con.

Season 4 only ended back in March of this year, meaning Season 5 is not expected to arrive until early next year.

Where to Watch Star Trek: Discovery

Viewers in the United States can watch new and older episodes of Star Trek: Discovery on Paramount+ – including the recent Season 4.

However, UK viewers will only be able to watch Star Trek: Discovery on Pluto TV, which is a service also available to viewers in Spain, Italy, and Germany.

ViacomCBS wanted to grow Paramount’s international presence and decided to pull certain shows from competitive streaming platforms, such as Netflix – Discovery’s original home.

Star Trek: Picard Ends with Season 3 While Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Heads into Season 2

Elsewhere in the Star Trek universe, Patrick Stewart’s return as Jean-Luc Picard will be ending shortly when Star Trek: Picard concludes with its third and final season.

The showrunners always planned for the series to return for three seasons only and Season 3 is scheduled to premiere on Paramount + on February 16, 2023.

Additionally, the prequel series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is gearing up to deliver Season 2 at some point in 2023, following the adventures of Captain Christoper Pike and the crew of the USS Enterprise, set a decade before Star Trek: The Original Series.

Walking in a winter horrorland ? What are your favorite ice-cold #StarTrek moments? #StrangeNewWorlds pic.twitter.com/KD5rVlGm2r — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) December 3, 2022

