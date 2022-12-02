Dafne Keen is returning to play Lyra in a third run of the popular fantasy show on HBO Max and we confirm how many episodes are in His Dark Materials Season 3 and we include the full release schedule.

The show’s synopsis reads: “The third season opens with Lyra unconscious, having been given a sleeping draught by her mother, as Will, still carrying the Subtle Knife, continues his quest to find her. Will is tracked down by two angels – Balthamos and Baruch – who wish to take him to join Lord Asriel’s campaign against The Authority with Commander Ogunwe. But Will is not the only one after Lyra, with Father President MacPhail continuing his mission to destroy the child of the prophecy, employing the help of his most committed follower, Father Gomez.”

Written by Jack Throne and based on the novels of the same name by Pullman, the fantasy drama His Dark Materials follows orphan Lyra who must continue to flee the Magisterium and her mother Mrs. Coulter, starring Keen, Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy, Amir Wilson, Andrew Scott, and more.

How Many Episodes are in His Dark Materials Season 3?

His Dark Materials Season 3 is confirmed to have eight episodes within the third and final run.

Fans can catch the new season on HBO Max in the United States on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 9 pm ET/PT.

Below, we have translated this release time to the following times where you are around the globe:

British Time – 6 am

European Time – 7 am

India Time – 10:30 pm

Philippine Time – 1 pm

Korea Time – 2 pm

Australia Time – 3:30 pm

His Dark Materials Season 3 US & UK Release Schedule

Season 3 will debut with a double-bill premiere and each subsequent week will also deliver two episodes per slot.

Below, we have listed the third season’s full release schedule on HBO Max:

Episode 1: The Enchanted Sleeper – 5 December 2022

– 5 December 2022 Episode 2: The Break – 5 December 2022

– 5 December 2022 Episode 3: The Intention Craft – 12 December 2022

– 12 December 2022 Episode 4: Lyra and Her Death – 12 December 2022

– 12 December 2022 Episode 5: No Way Out – 19 December 2022

– 19 December 2022 Episode 6: The Abyss – 19 December 2022

– 19 December 2022 Episode 7: TBA – 26 December 2022

Episode 8: TBA – 26 December 2022

British fans will be receiving Season 3 a little bit later than the US, with episodes starting on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

From December 18, episodes will air weekly on BBC One, however, on the same date, all episodes from Season 3 will arrive on the BBC iPlayer in a box set – in case you would rather binge the finale season.

His Dark Materials Will Reach a “heart-wrenching” End in Season 3

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Dan McCulloch gave us a taste of the show’s emotional end:

“This one ends in a pretty heart-wrenching, emotional, but also an incredibly profound way. These books, I read them when I was a teenager, still watching the end of the show now, I think they still move me as they did then.”

Season One of His Dark Materials adapted Pullman’s first book, The Golden Compass – which was also adapted into a 2007 film by Chris Weitz – and the second season adapted The Subtle Knife. Season 3 will now be adapting Pullman’s final entry, The Amber Spyglass, bringing the series to a natural conclusion.

Many want the knife, but only one is destined to be its bearer.



