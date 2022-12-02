Kang the Conqueror may be the MCU’s big bad on the horizon, but there’s a powerful new threat about to be unleashed in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3. We introduce you to the High Evolutionary, reveal his powers and abilities, and discuss who the main villain of the sequel is.

Will Poulter is joining the MCU as cosmic being and sorcerer Adam Warlock, and fans are wondering what part he will play in the conclusive narrative.

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will serve as the final film in the GOTG trilogy and the 32nd film in the MCU, starring an ensemble cast including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, and Sylvester Stallone.

The High Evolutionary Powers and Abilities

The High Evolutionary was once known as British scientist Herbert Edgar Wyndham in Marvel Comics, who began experimenting on, who he deemed, lower life forms in order to enhance them into a groundbreaking species.

After being exposed to his own Evolutionary Accelerator machine, Herbert gained superhuman abilities and became the High Evolutionary, however, the unstable drug Isotope E caused the scientist’s god-like powers to fluctuate.

In addition to his superhuman strength, intelligence, and durability, the High Evolutionary is able to fully restore himself when injured, making him an unstoppable, immortal force thanks to his armor.

Telepathy, astral projection, self-levitation, and mass manipulation are but some of the High Evolutionary’s arsenal, alongside the ability to make force fields.

Lastly, the evolved being is known to maintain his “super-genius” intelligence in science, genetics, and engineering and is also able to tap into total recall memory.

Who is the Villain in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3? – Is it Adam Warlock?

From the outside, it appears as if the High Evolutionary will play the main villain of Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3.

However, it is highly possible that Adam Warlock will initially be introduced as a secondary villain for a portion of the sequel.

In the comics, Adam Warlock spends a small amount of time as a villain but is often described as an anti-hero. However, after his encounter with the High Evolutionary, Adam goes on to be recognized as a hero and even joins the Guardians.

Meet Chukwudi Iwuji

The actor playing the High Evolutionary in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 is Nigerian actor Chukwudi Iwuji.

After relocating to England to study at Yale University preceding drama school, Iwuji landed his first main role in 2005 within the TV series Proof.

Closing in on two decades working in the profession, some of the actor’s most notable credits include his roles in Designated Survivor, When They See Us, and John Wick: Chapter 2, and DC fans will also remember his role as Clemson Murn in Peacemaker.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will release in theatres on May 5, 2023.

