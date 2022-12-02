Lord Asriel Belacqua is returning alongside Lyra in the latest run that’s taken two years to come to the small screen and we confirm where you can watch His Dark Materials Season 3, including a confirmed release time.

Season 3 has been confirmed to be the final season of the series and will be based on Philip Pullman’s final novel, The Amber Spyglass.

Written by Jack Throne and based on the novels of the same name by Pullman, the fantasy drama His Dark Materials follows orphan Lyra who must continue to flee the Magisterium and her mother Mrs. Coulter, starring Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy, Amir Wilson, Andrew Scott, and more.

Where to Watch His Dark Materials Season 3

His Dark Materials Season 3 will be streaming on HBO Max in the United States on Monday, December 5, 2022.

The final season is confirmed to have eight episodes and the third run will debut with a double-bill premiere. Each subsequent week will also deliver two episodes per slot.

The show’s synopsis reads:

“The third season opens with Lyra unconscious, having been given a sleeping draught by her mother, as Will, still carrying the Subtle Knife, continues his quest to find her. Will is tracked down by two angels – Balthamos and Baruch – who wish to take him to join Lord Asriel’s campaign against The Authority with Commander Ogunwe. But Will is not the only one after Lyra, with Father President MacPhail continuing his mission to destroy the child of the prophecy, employing the help of his most committed follower, Father Gomez.”

Hope will spark in darkness.



His Dark Materials Season 3 Release Time

Season 3 will be debuting on HBO Max at 9 pm PT/ET, following the pattern of the service’s catalog.

Below, we have translated this release time to the following times where you are around the globe:

British Time – 6 am

European Time – 7 am

India Time – 10:30 pm

Philippine Time – 1 pm

Korea Time – 2 pm

Australia Time – 3:30 pm

His Dark Materials – Cr. Simon Ridgway / HBO – 2022. Warner Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Is His Dark Materials Season 3 on the BBC iPlayer?

Yes, His Dark Materials Season 3 will be premiering on the BBC iPlayer for fans in the UK.

British fans will be receiving Season 3 a little bit later than the US, with episodes starting on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

From December 18, episodes will air weekly on BBC One, however, on the same date, all episodes from Season 3 will arrive on the BBC iPlayer in a box set – in case you would rather binge the finale season.

