Movies & Television

How many episodes are in Hunters season 2 on Amazon Prime?

By Jo Craig

Logan Lerman in a blue shirt in Hunters Season 2
Hunters - Cr. © 2010-2023 Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates

Al Pacino is back to track down Hitler in the sophomore season of Hunters on Amazon Prime and we reveal how many episodes are in Season 2.

Season 1 debuted back in February 2020 and a second season was green-lit later in August. Season 2 will serve as the show’s final season.

Created by David Weil for Amazon Prime, with Jordan Peele executive producing, Hunters follows a group of Nazi hunters from 1977 New York who work together to infiltrate the Fourth Reich, amidst the uncovering of Operation Paperclip.

How many episodes are in Hunters season 2? Episode guide provided

Hunters season 2 has eight episodes on offer, which is two episodes shorter than its freshman episode count.

All installments last between 44–59 minutes and every episode dropped at the same time on January 13, 2023.

Below, we have included a brief episode guide to help navigate your watch:

  • Episode 1: Van Glooten’s Day 1972 Butter Sculptor of the Year
  • Episode 2: Buenos Aires
  • Episode 3: Duck. Quail. Goose. Crow
  • Episode 4: The Fare
  • Episode 5: Blutsbande
  • Episode 6: Only the Dead
  • Episode 7: The Home
  • Episode 8: The Trial of Adolf Hitler
Image from Amazon studios press site – C/O Amazon Studios

Meet the Hunters season 2 cast

Leads Logan Lerman and Al Pacino are returning as protagonists in season 2, reprising their roles as Jonah and Meyer.

Newcomers to the sophomore season include Udo Kier playing Adolf Hitler and Jennifer Jason Leigh as new member, Chava Apfelbaum.

Below, we have included the full cast list involved in season 2:

  • Logan Lerman – Jonah Heidelbaum
  • Al Pacino – Meyer Offerman
  • Udo Kier – Adolf Hitler
  • Jerrika Hinton – Millie Morris
  • Lena Olin – The Colonel/Eva
  • Carol Kane – Mindy Markowitz
  • Josh Radnor – Lonny Flash
  • Jennifer Jason Leigh – Chava Apfelbaum
  • Greg Austin – Travis Leich
  • Tiffany Boone – Roxy Jones
  • Louis Ozawa – Joe Torrance
  • Kate Mulvany – Sister Harriet
  • Dylan Baker – Biff Simpson

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Hunters season 2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters | Gameplay Reveal Trailer
Latest Trailers
Inscryption | Accolades Trailer
Jo Craig
@shingeekyjo

Jo Craig is a staff writer at GRV Media reporting pop culture content on Forever Geek and brainstorming with the HITC Entertainment team. After nearly a decade in the game, Jo finds dissecting Marvel trailers for hours standard practice and still finds time to review, analyse, and research film, anime, video games and everything on the nerdy spectrum. Maintaining a strong social media presence, Jo’s passion for contributing to the geek culture community is a staple in their work and the spark behind vibrant discussions with comrades, even though some disagree that The Lord of the Rings is the best franchise.

Read more of Jo's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know