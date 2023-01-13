Hunters - Cr. © 2010-2023 Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates

Al Pacino is back to track down Hitler in the sophomore season of Hunters on Amazon Prime and we reveal how many episodes are in Season 2.

Season 1 debuted back in February 2020 and a second season was green-lit later in August. Season 2 will serve as the show’s final season.

Created by David Weil for Amazon Prime, with Jordan Peele executive producing, Hunters follows a group of Nazi hunters from 1977 New York who work together to infiltrate the Fourth Reich, amidst the uncovering of Operation Paperclip.

How many episodes are in Hunters season 2? Episode guide provided

Hunters season 2 has eight episodes on offer, which is two episodes shorter than its freshman episode count.

All installments last between 44–59 minutes and every episode dropped at the same time on January 13, 2023.

Below, we have included a brief episode guide to help navigate your watch:

Episode 1: Van Glooten’s Day 1972 Butter Sculptor of the Year

Episode 2: Buenos Aires

Episode 3: Duck. Quail. Goose. Crow

Episode 4: The Fare

Episode 5: Blutsbande

Episode 6: Only the Dead

Episode 7: The Home

Episode 8: The Trial of Adolf Hitler

Meet the Hunters season 2 cast

Leads Logan Lerman and Al Pacino are returning as protagonists in season 2, reprising their roles as Jonah and Meyer.

Newcomers to the sophomore season include Udo Kier playing Adolf Hitler and Jennifer Jason Leigh as new member, Chava Apfelbaum.

Below, we have included the full cast list involved in season 2:

Logan Lerman – Jonah Heidelbaum

– Jonah Heidelbaum Al Pacino – Meyer Offerman

– Meyer Offerman Udo Kier – Adolf Hitler

– Adolf Hitler Jerrika Hinton – Millie Morris

– Millie Morris Lena Olin – The Colonel/Eva

– The Colonel/Eva Carol Kane – Mindy Markowitz

– Mindy Markowitz Josh Radnor – Lonny Flash

– Lonny Flash Jennifer Jason Leigh – Chava Apfelbaum

– Chava Apfelbaum Greg Austin – Travis Leich

– Travis Leich Tiffany Boone – Roxy Jones

– Roxy Jones Louis Ozawa – Joe Torrance

– Joe Torrance Kate Mulvany – Sister Harriet

– Sister Harriet Dylan Baker – Biff Simpson

Hunters season 2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

