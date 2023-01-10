HBO’s The Last of Us has found its Maria as Rutina Wesley takes on the role of Tommy’s wife but who is she? Let’s take a look at Wesley’s career, personal life, and age.

As fans are counting down the days and hours until the premiere of The Last of Us HBO airing on the 15th of January, we finally get a look at who will be playing Maria in the post-apocalyptic tv series. In a new image shared by Entertainment Weekly, we get a first look at Rutina Wesley as she prepares to take on the leader of Jackson.

For those who might be unfamiliar with Rutina, let’s take a look at who she is, where you might know her from, and a bit more about her personal life.

Who is Rutina Wesley? From True Blood to The Last of Us

Born in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 21, 1978, 44-year-old Rutina is best known as the badass Tara from HBO’s True Blood, although others may also know her as Nova Bordelon on Queen Sugar. Coming from a creative and talented family, Rutina’s father was a professional tap dancer, and her mother was a showgirl so going into the entertainment business was a natural move.

Her first movie was in 2007 called How She Move, playing Raya Green. From there, Rutina starred in Family Guy, The Cleveland Show, Hannibal, The Walking Dead, and, of course, as the iconic recurring role of Tara Thornton in True Blood.

She married fellow actor Jacob Fishel in 2005 but unfortunately, they divorced in 2013 and four years later, Rutina began dating Shonda, a chef from New Orleans but they separated in 2019.

New image from Entertainment Weekly.



Rutina Wesley plays the role of Maria. #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/QEbjNlPBx2 — Naughty Dog Central (@NaughtyNDC) January 9, 2023

Rutina Wesley jumps into the shoes of Maria

Previously, like so many other Last of Us cast mates, Wesley had been rumored to have been involved with the series as she was spotted on the show’s set but now it’s finally official. To try and keep spoilers to a minimum for those who haven’t played the game, Maria is the leader of Jackson – a settlement in Wyoming, which she initially ran with her father using a hydroelectric power plant to generate electricity.

Maria is also married to Tommy Millar, Joel’s brother, who helps to keep things ticking over within the community.

HBO’s The Last of Us Cast

Rutina joins the rest of The Last of Us in what looks to be a stellar cast. Gabriel Luna plays the role of Tommy, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Joel’s daughter Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as the untrusting and battle-ready Bill, Storm Reid as Riley, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Henry’s brother Sam, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, and, of course, Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal as Ellie and Joel.

The Last of Us is set to arrive across HBO and HBO Max on January 15th.

